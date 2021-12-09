With so many glances focused on Spider-Man: No Way Home, at this time it does not make much sense to talk about the future of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, the vast majority of us just want to know if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in said feature film. However, some cast members are already beginning to glimpse what is coming for their respective characters. Or rather: what they want.

One week away from the long-awaited premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom holland and Zendaya had a chat through Fandango (via The Direct). The themes, for the most part, were related to the film. However, the actress took advantage of the moment to ask him who would be the villain you would like to face next. Holland, fortunately, did not save anything:

In fact, I think Morbius’s movie looks really cool. That movie is pretty scary. I believe that Morbius it could be a cool thing. Spider-Man versus a vampire?

Can you imagine Tom Holland’s Spider-Man fighting him? Morbius by Jared Leto? It would certainly be an epic showdown.

Now, it is time to analyze if there really are possibilities that your wish will be fulfilled. Morbius belongs to Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe, while Spidey is under the umbrella of Disney and Marvel Studios – for now. However, it is also true that there are several clues that indicate that, sooner or later, the characters of both universes will unite.

Without going any further, the post-credit scene of Venom: There will be carnage (Venom: Carnage released in Latin America) laid the foundations for the villain of Tom hardy face Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. It is a fact that the production companies know that it would be a waste not to take advantage of the enormous number of characters that they have at their disposal.

Another issue that we cannot forget is that Sony Pictures has not hidden its interest in continue working relationship with Tom Holland. Amy Pascal, in fact, came forward and said that three other films with the aforementioned actor were coming, a statement that Sony Pictures later qualified to calm the waters:

“Information from Sony Pictures indicates that while the studio’s relationship with Kevin Feige, and Tom Holland is very strong, and they hope to continue working together, there are actually no official plans to do a new trilogy.”