Tom Holland discovered gaming thanks to Spider-Man

Last night Sony made his presentation on the occasion of the CES 2022. Here they not only revealed PlayStation VR2, but was also present Tom Holland to show us a new clip from the movie of Uncharted, and talk a little more about his role in this future feature film.

As you know, Holland will play Nathan drake in the live-action adaptation of Uncharted, but it wasn’t until Spider-Man: Homecoming that the actor really started paying attention to the games. In the own words of Holland:

“I hadn’t discovered the games until I started working on Spider-Man: Homecoming. One of the advantages of working on these movies is that they are made by Sony, and Sony is PlayStation. So all the actors’ dressing rooms were stocked with the best televisions and new PlayStation, and one of the games they gave me was Uncharted. “

Holland he went on to say that he and his best friend spent their free time playing Uncharted, to the point that there even came a time when I no longer wanted to continue filming Spider-man for playing.

“As soon as we started playing we couldn’t stop. I remember they wanted to get me out of the dressing room, and I told them ‘No no no no, we are about to finish this mission.’ “

Uncharted will hit theaters next February 17th.

Editor’s note: At least Holland was able to play video games by now and has an idea of ​​how Nathan Drake should behave, but I still have a feeling that the Uncharted movie is not going to turn out well at all. Luckily, it won’t be long before its premiere, so we can verify it on our own.

Via: Kotaku