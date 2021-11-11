Tom Holland confirms Jamie Foxx in No Way Home

The origin of the rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home It was a comment already deleted from Jamie Foxx, where he indicated that he was going to play Electro once more. Although at the moment there is no official confirmation of this information, the poster and trailer for this film point to the return of this villain. Nevertheless, If this doesn’t convince you, Tom Holland has already revealed that this will be the case, but by mistake.

In a recent interview with Total Film Magazine, Holland, as usual, leaked some information that he did not have to reveal. This time confirmed that Jamie Foxx will return as Electro for No way home. This was what he commented:

“Everyone puts on their pants the same way in the morning. I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. Seeing Alfred come in and having to adapt and change to the way movies are made, but also change directors, and also [el hecho de que] I am now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to adapt to the modern era. “

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise to many. Thanks to different promotional materials, so far it has been confirmed that Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin, Sandaman and the Lizard will return in some form or another on this tape. Along with this, rumors also indicate that even Venom and Daredevil will make an appearance. Without a second trailer and official information, we can only wait for a confirmation.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 17, 2021. In related topics, this is what Spider-Man looks like in Marvel’s avengers. Similarly, check out the new No Way Home poster here.

