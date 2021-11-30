Spider-Man: no way home will open the pandora’s box of the multiverse on December 16. It has already been confirmed that some of the villains from past movies will be in this installment, including the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx). But we continue without any confirmation of the appearance of the versions of Peter Parker played by Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield.

As the film’s release date approaches, more and more rumors and leaks appear. The studio will have less and less control as more products, accessories, objects and other pieces of marketing are developed.

It is just what has happened in this case and one of the clearest confirmations of the possibility that Tobey Maguire appears in Spider-Man: no way home. Has discovered it Dominic Kravitz on Twitter.

It is a promotional accessory for the film where you can see Tom Holland’s version of the superhero, yes, but from behind you can clearly see the presence of another version of Spider-Man. Also, from the shape of the mask, it is clearly the “variant” that we saw in the Sam Raimi films.

Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Hollywood’s worst kept secret?

It’s normal that Marvel studios and Sony Pictures do not want to reveal yet the possibility that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in Spider-Man: no way home, because it would ruin the surprise for the people who see the movie in the cinema. But with so many rumors, so many leaks and at times neglect, it is clear that this is one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.

In the case of Andrew Garfield there is also the occasional leak, including a short video of the actor in the superhero costume, which was supposedly a deep fake. But after an analysis by experts in special effects, it was clear that it is 100% real.

We will leave doubts in the next few days, once Spider-Man: no way home opens in theaters around the world on December 16. As long as cinemas manage to control the immense influx of people who have made it fall their webs to buy tickets in the presale.