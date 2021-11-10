From our point of view, it would be as if I were an automobile manufacturer and told a customer not to put airbags or seat belts in the car.

In the statements he left no doubt about his position and the path that Apple is taking with the development of its security-centric operating system , in addition to the ecosystem. That is why I compare the purchase of a smartphone with that of a car with the following statements:

This led him to proceed with the invitation to anyone who wants to achieve that, change their smartphone for an Android one. All this with the intention of emphasizing that the security, privacy and tranquility of the iPhone is not comparable to what any alternative mobile can offer. A statement that is leaving several opinions on social networks.

On previous occasions, Apple itself had already left important data in this regard, stating that smartphones with the Android system have been attacked by malware between 15 and 47 times more than malware directed at ‌iPhones‌. A notable difference that Apple does not want to change and that is why for years it has been pampering its terminals, from the oldest to the newest with the best update system.

Is it really dangerous?

With this message Tim Cook focuses on the freedom that everyone who has an Android mobile has in their hands, being able to do a quick search to find a APK that gives you access to any service. This is easy to achieve, as we only have to grant third-party permissions to the browser to allow us to download and install it.

Although not on all mobiles it is so easy, since there are own antivirus on Android that go beyond what Google offers. Manufacturers don’t want us to live in fear and even outside of Google Play we have their support. Anyway, Google increasingly tries to focus more attention on Google Play or alternative third-party stores and who knows if in the future, those limitations end up coming to stay in one way or another also to the most popular system.