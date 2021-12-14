The civil association Tec-Check reported that the first collective complaint against Ticketmaster was made before the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) on December 7, 2021 for the lack of reimbursement of tickets for the Tecate Emblema 2020 festival.

At the settlement hearing, Ticketmaster reported that it would reimburse festival ticket costs, but not service charges.

The CEO of Tec-Check, Maximilian Murck, accuses that the company forced its clients to give them an interest-free loan for more than a year, in addition to regretting the company’s attitude.

“As a civil association for the protection of digital consumption, we regret the intimidating attitude on the part of Ticketmaster’s lawyers towards the consumers who are members of the collective complaint.”

“To intimidate and threaten the legal representative is not the attitude that is expected of a multinational company that basically today handles billions of pesos from its clients without having delivered the corresponding service.