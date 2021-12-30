Dec 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM CET

EFE

Granada announced this Thursday that due to the new capacity restrictions in outdoor sports venues, up to a maximum of 75% due to the evolution of the pandemic, it has paralyzed the sale of tickets for its match on Saturday, January 8, against the Barcelona, ​​in the Nuevo Los Cármenes.

Granada seeks with this measure to give priority to the access of its subscribers and of the spectators who have already purchased a ticket for said match.

The rojiblanco club, however, specified that it is waiting for these new capacity restrictions in outdoor sports venues during the month of January to be published in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA).

The “immediate stoppage” of the sale of tickets for Granada-Barcelona occurs both “at the box office” and in the purchase via internet, clarified the rojiblanca entity, which just a week ago put on sale the tickets for the clash against Barcelona with prices ranging between 110 and 180 euros.

Granada does maintain the transfer of the adult subscription both for the game against Barcelona and for the duel that will play against Osasuna, the other match that the rojiblancos will play at home in January.

Despite the stoppage of ticket sales, the Nuevo Los Cármenes box office will remain open during their normal hours to resolve incidents of the club’s subscribers.