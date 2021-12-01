After a first failed attempt, in which the main cinema chains announced that they would not be able to offer tickets, the exact date and time in which the followers of Peter Parker will be able to buy tickets to see Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This important news comes after the cinemas alleged causes beyond their control to activate the operation. However, Sony has confirmed that The pre-sale of tickets will begin during the early hours of this Wednesday, December 1, from 00:00 hours.

The announcement about Spider-Man: No Way Home It was done a few moments ago, after the controversy and many followers waiting to buy their tickets last Monday, November 29. Sony confirmed the date and time via its Twitter profile. There was no lack of humor within the ad: “What happened ?! Advance ticket sales opened elsewhere in the multiverse. We are working to fix it. The presale will be available tonight at 00:00 HRS. We apologize.” .

Something that has not changed is the release date of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Spain. The agenda set from the beginning is maintained, December 16. Will be the key day to be able to enjoy the most recent movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The announcement about the pre-sale

from Spider-Man: No Way Home and the controversy

This controversy takes place in a context in which different chains of cinemas and platforms on a global scale expressed problems due to the amount of traffic registered by their services. Hundreds of thousands of people interested in buying tickets forto Spider-Man: No Way Home they encountered system failures, generating some frustration and impatience.

In many cases, these problems were resolved on the spot. In Spain it was necessary to wait a little longer, until the early hours of this Wednesday, at 00:00 hours, when the possibility of buying advance tickets and enjoying Spider-Man: No Way Home.