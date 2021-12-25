“No more deaths at work!” This was the message that Pope Francis vindicated today during the Mass of the Rooster, after remembering that Jesus of Nazareth was born among the poor and shepherds on a periphery of the Roman world. While in other parts of the world, this is how the arrival of Christmas is being celebrated.

Vatican

Photo: © Eric Vandeville / Vatican Pool – Corbis / Getty Images.

Pope Francis directs Christmas at St. Peter’s Basilica on December 24, 2021 in Vatican City, Vatican. The evening mass was scheduled earlier, as part of Covid-19 regulations to curb infections. At the Mass on the Night of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord, Pope Francis reflected on how God comes into the world in smallness, like a little infant, reaching out to us to touch our hearts. The Pope celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica with a smaller congregation present, respecting health and safety rules.

England

Photo: © John Powell / Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

The Liverpool team in Christmas hats during a training session at AXA Training Center on December 24, 2021 in Kirkby, England.

Republic of Tatarstan.

Photo: © Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images.

Kazan’s main Christmas tree is displayed outside the Kazan Family Center.

Philippines

Photo: © Ryan Eduard Benaid / NurPhoto via Getty Images.

People wearing face masks enjoy taking photos of the large Christmas tree placed in Antipolo City, Philippines, on the night of December 1, 2021. Despite the threat of the Omicron variant, Filipinos remain consistent in having a celebration. Safe Christmas as the government continues to inoculate people for herd immunity and better protection against viruses. In keeping with the Government’s effort, the Philippines’ daily Covid-19 counts are suddenly dropping. 500 new cases are added as of December 1 and brings total recoveries to 2,768,999.

Netherlands

Photo: © Pierre Crom / Getty Images.

A Christmas choir sings songs on a busy shopping street on December 18, 2021 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Authorities advise against traveling to Rotterdam as shoppers flocked to the shopping streets ahead of a forced closure. The government will announce a strict lockdown closing all non-essential stores from tomorrow morning until at least January 14, 2022 in an attempt to combat the Coronavirus pandemic and its variant Omicron. Meetings of more than two people inside and outside will be prohibited.

Japan

Photo: © Carl Court / Getty Images.

Women wearing face masks take a selfie photo while visiting a Christmas market on December 23, 2021 in Yokohama, Japan. The Japanese government has stated that they will not immediately reaffirm the restrictions after the first case of community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was confirmed yesterday in Osaka.

Hong Kong

Photo: © Marc Fernandes / NurPhoto via Getty Images.

A girl dressed for Christmas waits to see “the symphony of lights” light show on the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong on December 24, 2021.

France

Photo: © Sylvain Lefevre / Getty Images.

Olivier Leborgne, ecclesiastical bishop of Arras, celebrates Christmas mass in the open air near the migrant camp for the faithful and migrants of the BMX camp on December 24, 2021 in Calais, France.

South Korea

Photo: © Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images.

A diver dressed as Santa Claus swims with fish in a tank at the COEX Aquarium on December 3, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. Christmas has become increasingly popular over the years in South Korea, which is the only country in East Asia that recognizes Christmas as a national holiday.

