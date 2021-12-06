Chrome extensions allow us to enhance our web browser by adding new functions with tools created by third parties that, for example, allow us to travel to the past of a website or easily download videos from social networks, but currently the mobile version of Chrome does not support extensions.

Luckily we do find some in the Google Play Store Android browsers compatible with Chrome extensions, which allow us to access the Chrome Web Store to download its extensions, a large part of them being compatible with mobile phones. Next we will see the Top three browsers that support Chrome Web Store.

We start this small selection with Kiwi Browser, the first web browser to add support for Chrome extensions. Based on Chromium, it allows us to access the Chrome Web Store website to see if our favorite extensions are compatible with our mobile. Installed extensions appear in the browser menu.

The second alternative is Flow Browser, another Chromium-based browser that offers us practically the same interface as Chrome for Android, with small changes such as direct access to Extensions. There we find its extensions manager and direct access to the Chrome Web Store to install more extensions. By default there are some extensions that we will have to uninstall in order to log into our Google account.

Finally, the beta version of Yandex Browser that is translated in Spanish is another good alternative to install Chrome extensions. As in the other two browsers, we have to install the extensions from the Chrome Web Store web, and then we can use them from Menu> Extensions.

