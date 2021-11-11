Heinz, the most famous ketchuo maker, has created a very Martian variant. This is the result.

In science fiction movies, we have sometimes seen what life can be like on space missions. Have you ever thought about creating a garden in space? This, possibly, you will remember from movies like The Martian, but the truth is that this type of collection can be valued in the future. Even so, the truth is that the provisions incorporated in each expedition are more than enough to guarantee food.

Still, it seems incredible to see how it could equip itself with the necessary resources to be able to establish a community millions of kilometers from Earth. Applied technology should be a fundamental requirement to be able to explain this process. Now, what if you could copy some of the characteristics that could occur in orbit? Heinz, the prestigious sauce producer, mainly, has managed to produce a very special type of ketchup.

Among its main qualities it is striking to see its mode of production. Thanks to the collaboration with the Florida Institute of Technology, it has been possible to verify to what extent humans could be able to produce this sauce beyond the confines of the Earth. The key to the process is the planting of some rather peculiar tomatoes. Their differentiation lies in the composition of the land and, of course, its production process.

In order to carry out the experiment, they tried to copy the climatic conditions present on Mars as much as possible. It was not an easy task, so there were professionals capable of establishing certain patterns related to temperature or humidity, among others. After a period of study, it was possible to count on a consignment of somewhat unusual tomatoes, which have served to create what, perhaps, can be considered the most curious ketchup in the world.

Let’s see, therefore, to what extent we are facing a solution that can be differential at a commercial level, why it is not viable in terms of profitability for the company and, of course, what other research can be done in the next few years about it. And you, would you buy this limited edition of this variant or do you think the classic option will continue to be your favorite? Here are some of the keys that are known in this regard.

Heinz creates the most curious ketchup on the market thanks to an experiment

Marz Edition, this is the name of this peculiar version of its classic conventional ketchup. As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, is striking because it has been produced under conditions never before seen in the industry. The goal has always been to copy the keys to the environment of Mars to find a unique product in the world. The conclusions have led to the creation of a product that has subsequently been used for production.

In this curious experiment up to 30 tomato plants have been used, which have been planted in soil brought directly from the Mojave Desert. The composition of this earth is very similar to that which, for the most part, can be found on the surface of Mars. That is why it has been considered to incorporate it, having added additional solutions to create the atmosphere and ecosystem as similar as possible.

In relation to the temperature or the irrigation system, among others, the same criteria have been applied that would make sense if, of course, they were present in a station on the soil of Mars. A powerful LED lighting system has also contributed to this, which has been essential for the plants could produce the expected fruits. After some time copying the process to perfection, it has been possible to enjoy the fruits of this incredible harvest.

A production process that, however, is not economically viable

Considering the production process of this crop, it is not viable. After all, energy consumption is very high compared to conventional production. Something similar occurs with the performance obtained in terms of weight, which has hardly served to enjoy certain samples. One of which, curiously, was tested at an altitude of 37,000 meters, where the outside temperature is about 74 degrees Celsius below zero.

The investigation, of course, will not have implications for the company’s production policy. After all, your conventional manufacturing process continues to work after many years in the market. The results may be more focused on how to produce all kinds of plant products in very arid areas. After all, desertification is an environmental problem that is taking over more and more land on Earth.

We will have to wait, therefore, to see what some of the the conclusions of this curious experiment.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe