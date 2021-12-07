Rumors of a Google smartwatch have been going around for a couple of years, especially after Google bought the Wear OS division of Fossil. Now, the Google Pixel Watch seems to finally take shape for an obvious launch, and we have its supposed first official images filtered.

The images, filtered by Jon Prosser, seem to come from an internal presentation, so the quality is not very good, although they match the quality renders of Renders By Ian and would confirm the name of the device, a Google Pixel Watch circular and borderless screen.

First “real” look at the Google Pixel Watch

Until now, all we knew about Google’s first smartwatch was guesswork. Time and again it was rumored that the device could be announced in an eminent way, something that to date has not happened yet. According to TheVerge, almost made it in 2017 in which they ended up becoming the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, but the smartwatches did not convince Rick Osterloh to include them in the Pixel line.

Two years later, in 2019, fate appeared to be sealed after Google seized Fossil’s intellectual property related to a smartwatch technology and part of Fossil’s research and development team, but the Pixel Watch was still missing. . As if this were not enough, at the beginning of the year Google bought Fitbit. However, according to the Insider report, the new Pixel Watch would be developed by an independent team separate from Fitbit.

Under the codename Rohan, the slides shared by Jon Prosser would confirm to us that the Pixel Watch it will actually be called Google Pixel Watch, unless there is a change in plans between now and the final release. A launch, by the way, that is still scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. The launch continues, according to Jon Prosser.

The slides show us a circular smartwatch, with a borderless screen and a button / crown on one of its sides. Hopefully it works with Wear OS 3 and in the slides we can see some of its features such as calls, a heart rate monitor, different spheres or a map with a route on the watch itself.

Via | Front Page Tech