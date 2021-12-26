The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City arrested Alejandro del Valle de la Vega, who acquired 90% of Interjet’s shares from businessman Miguel Alemán Magnani.

Through Twitter, the instance indicated that the businessman faces an accusation for the crime of fraud.

On July 13, 2020, a group of investors, led by former banker from the Salinas era Carlos Cabal Peniche and businessman Alejandro del Valle, promoted the capitalization of Interjet with more than 150 million dollars in order to continue with its operations.

The capital would allow Interjet to meet the company’s labor, tax and supplier commitments, in addition to generating working capital to boost the airline’s growth, said the Mexican company, which appointed Alejandro del Valle as president of the Council of Interjet Administration.

The investment of Alejando del Valle will also allow the purchase of more aircraft and develop a relaunch campaign to regain the confidence of passengers, who are offered a heartfelt apology for all the setbacks generated in recent days, the company said through of a statement.

The General Assembly of Interjet Shareholders ratified Carlos Rello as CEO of the airline, while Miguel Alemán Velasco and Mr. Miguel Alemán Magnani will have, as of this date, honorary positions as founders of Interjet.

On October 20, 2020, Forbes Mexico reported that the SAT seized the bank accounts, cars and brands of ABC Aerolineas (Interjet), an airline owned by Miguel Alemán Velasco and Miguel Alemán Margani, for failure to pay taxes of 2,947 million pesos.

Lourdes del Ángel Palacios, a decentralized Revenue Manager of the Federal District SAT, was in charge of requesting 20 embargoes against ABC Aerolíneas, which did not pay the income tax withheld from its workers or the value added tax and fines in 2017 , 2018 and 2019.

On November 9, 2020, Miguel Alemán Magnani, president of Grupo Alemán, reported that there were some arrangements by Interjet to pay 2,947 million pesos of income and value added taxes owed to the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

“In the coming weeks we can close most of the negotiations that are already taking place to protect passengers, all Interjet employees and reconnect this country as we have always done,” said the founder of the airline. during the Mexico Business Summit 2020.

However, on November 11, 2020, Carlos Cabal Peniche withdrew his money from HBC, the company that capitalized Interjet.

“Grupo Cabal, as of November 9 of the current year, decides to withdraw its participation in the company HBC, an Interjet investor, trusting in the businessman Alejandro del Valle,” says the firm.

“Alejandro continues as an investor and has the powers and support of the Alemán family to safeguard the interests of the company, its employees, and creditors, with whom he has recently negotiated agreements,” explains a statement from the banker’s company. Mexican.

Despite everything, Interjet has not been able to resume its operations and even the authorities began to look for Alemán Magnani for the crime of tax fraud for 65 million pesos.

Three weeks ago, after Interpol issued a red token to search for the founding businessman of Interjet, his lawyer, Javier Mondragón, assured that his client had already found a fund to be able to pay off the debt, but Alejandro del Valle was opposed to that .

* This note was originally published on September 9, 2021.