This is what the Steam Deck box will look like

As you well know, the Steam deck was delayed until early 2022, but Valve He didn’t want his new portable device to go unnoticed all this time. We’ve had some interesting news about the console in recent weeks, including the fact that it won’t have exclusive games, and now you can see how its box looks.

Through a new publication on its official page, Valve has given us a look at the box of the Steam deck as well as everything that will come within it:

Basically inside the box you will find a cable to charge the Steam deck, as well as the console and a carrying case so you can take it anywhere. Similarly, we can see a list of places where you can take your Steam deck written in different languages

Valve He mentioned that this will already be the final design, but there could be a few minor changes leading up to its release. Additionally, they confirmed that soon they will be sending development kits to different studios around the world.

Editor’s note: It is clear that Valve opted for a fairly simple design, which includes only the essential accessories for the Steam Deck without the need to include complex manuals or anything like that. We saw Xbox do something similar with the Series X | S, but Valve took this to the next level with a much more minimal design.

Via: Valve