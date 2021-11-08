This day, at the Mexican Grand Prix, Sergio “Checo” Pérez has made history by becoming the first Mexican rider to get on the podium in our country.

The Mexican Grand Prix broke attendance record, managing to conglomerate a total of 371,779 thousand fans throughout the three days of activities in the country’s capital.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez is, to this day, one of the five highest paid drivers in Formula 1.

It has been, without a doubt, a great weekend for the sport in Mexico, starting last night with the victory of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez against Caleb Plant, a fight in which the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, also made history in the Latin American box.

However, despite the great popularity and enormous media popularity generated by “Canelo”, today’s note has been taken by the other from Guadalajara, Sergio “Checo” Pérez, who this day stood on the podium of the Mexican Grand Prix , taking third place, only below the Dutch Max Verstappen, his teammate from Red Bull Racing, and the British Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, first and second respectively.

Even since last Wednesday, at the Red Bull Show Run on Avenida Paseo de la Reforma, it was clear that the Mexican Grand Prix, held this Sunday, would have a great participation and a huge response from Formula 1 fans. .

Today, as if that were not enough, the “Checo” broke an important record in his career, as he became the first Mexican pilot to get on the podium in a race held in our country, and this is his third consecutive podium, which he shared with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Now, both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and “Checo” Pérez himself are among the five highest paid drivers in the entire Big Top and, in that sense, there is an important question: How much did “Checo” Pérez earn by getting placed in the third position of the Grand Prix of Mexico?

In addition to making history, this day the “Checo” Pérez has put in his pocket the amount of 695 thousand euros, a figure, undoubtedly, very large that, in some way, will be marked in the history of motorsport in Mexico, because what was achieved today by the Mexican driver will not be erased by anyone.

LONG LIVE MEXICO! pic.twitter.com/8RveAtRzGn – Red Bull México (@redbullMEX) November 7, 2021

Mexico City, which for several months suffered the ravages of the pandemic and which is until this day that, in a certain way, the great massive events are resumed, once the Green Traffic Light has returned to the capital of the country.

Only on the first day of activities there were around 97 thousand attendees; On Saturday, as reported, 135,693 thousand people entered and for this day there were 138,257 thousand fans, in an appointment that, for the “Checo” Pérez, marks a watershed in his career.

What a special day for my career! It is a day to keep it in our hearts and share it with our grandchildren. Thanks for so much darling, you are the best!

Nobody but you deserved this podium.

Let’s go for more! congratulations @ Max33Verstappen @mexicogp pic.twitter.com/Vrh5mnRANv – Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 7, 2021

