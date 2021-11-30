A user has been grateful for some coupons from Rappi that allowed him to buy hamburgers at a low price, then the CM of the brand found an opportunity and “you flirt“To buy him some beers.

The presence in social networks has become an indispensable strategy that companies must adopt to improve consumer / brand interactions, as well as to improve their consumer experience, track sales and even the opportunity to carry out marketing strategies unforeseen.

According to the Digital 2021 study, 53 percent of the world’s population is already present on social networks, which are used on average for about 2 hours and 25 minutes a day by Internet users (approximate figure depending on the country); That is why professionals known as community managers choose to make publications that capture the attention of users to grow their online community, improve the presence of the brand in networks and place themselves in the digital conversation.

Rappi is currently one of the most requested delivery platforms in Mexico, a company that is constantly rewarding consumers so that they continue to choose the brand over its competition, either through some loyalty classes by giving bottles of whiskey or with the delivery of coupons with discounts on your next orders.

On this occasion, a user has shown her gratitude on Twitter, since thanks to a coupon that Rappi provided him could buy two Carl’s Jr. hamburgers with 40 pesos; later the community manager The brand mentioned that the best part of this is to ask for them with some coupons and then he offered him “some chevecitas”.

Net they are delicious, but you know what even better? Order them with coupons 🍔🤤 Do you grab some chevechitas today? 😎 – Rappi Mexico (@RappiMexico) November 29, 2021

The user’s reaction is shown as positive, since she asked him through a meme if it was a flirting strategy, continuing with the conversation of the community manager, resulting in an effective post by the brand.

In the same way, the Rappi community has made another similar publication, where it is “singing” to another user, looking for a good opportunity to interact with its followers.

How would I sing it, Natti:

🎶… And yes, I know that the ‘night’ is not only ‘for me,

That you want pizza, but you have me 🎼 – Rappi Mexico (@RappiMexico) November 29, 2021

This type of strategy where community managers of brands choose to comment on the publications of their followers (and even non-followers), they are effective, since they continue to encourage conversation between user / brand, resulting in numerous reactions from Internet users, a better perception of the brand in networks and its integration into the conversation.

This story would be added to others where the professionals in charge of representing brands on social networks bring out their creativity to get a good interaction with users, achieving marketing strategies not necessarily planned And that they can be shown to be successful, as was the Oxxo community manager who even took advantage of an influencer’s post to offer a promotion and this won over users (in addition to increasing their sales).

Community managers, in addition to being the “first face” of companies in social networks, have the opportunity to increase their number of followers with this type of posts, which will later receive brand advertisements and even some other promotions that will continue to increase. its positioning in the digital world.

Related Notes: