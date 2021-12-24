This is what Boba Fett looks like in Fortnite

It’s already Christmas Eve. While many look forward to family dinner and opening gifts at midnight, many more are awaiting Boba Fett’s arrival at Fortnite the present day. While we’re still hours away from the Star Wars bounty hunter making his debut in Epic Games’ game, A leak has revealed what this character looks like.

Recently, HYPEX, a well-known leaker of this community, shared an image where you can see exactly the suit that Boba Fett will wear in Fortnite. As expected, here we see a clothing similar to what we will see in The Book of Boba Fett, which will premiere next week.

BOBA FETT SKIN REVEAL! (Releases on Friday) “Just a simple man making his way through the galaxy like his father before him – available in the Item Shop now!” pic.twitter.com/xexbQSyxkI – HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 23, 2021

Boba Fett will be available in the Fortnite as of 9:01 PM today, so there are still a couple of hours to go before players have a chance to purchase this skin. Similarly, it is currently unknown what kind of special items will accompany this character, but it is more than certain that we will see a backpack in the shape of his iconic jetpack.

In related topics, this is all you can get at the Winterfest event from Fortnite. Similarly, this battle royale would have a collaboration with Cobra Kai.

Via: HYPEX