This is War versus Warriors Puerto Rico. (Photo: Instagram)

7:15 “Johanna, Gian Piero, how happy this moment has come. Two competitive countries meet to fight for this cup that we have next to us. As José says, this will be a very strong competition ”, said Diane, for her part.

7:14 “Good night Peru, good night Puerto Rico, thank you very much for connecting once more. Thanks to you for receiving us, ”José began, and then gave a fist to the Peruvian drivers.

7:13 Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero Díaz present José and Diane, hosts of Guerreros Puerto Rico

7:12 Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero Díaz welcome the audience and Don Emilia, Mister G’s pair

7:11 START THIS IS WAR VS PUERTO RICO WARRIORS

PREVIOUS

The expected day for the fans of This is War has arrived. The members of the Peruvian reality show will face off against Warriors Puerto Rico this Monday, November 8 at 7 pm In the midst of great expectations, the production will begin this contest that will last 5 days.

In this way, the Peruvian team and its counterpart from Puerto Rico will fight to show who is the best. As you remember, there will be 12 members of each group, 7 men and 5 women.

WHERE WILL THE CONTEST TAKE PLACE THIS IS WAR VS. WARRIORS?

The contest will take place in Peru, the delegation from Puerto Rico will arrive at the Pachacamac facilities to confront the members of Esto es Guerra.

HOW MANY DAYS WILL THE SPECIAL LAST THIS IS WAR VS. WARRIORS?

The contest will last 5 days, it will be broadcast from this Monday, November 8 to Friday, November 12, when we will know who is the winner of the heart attack versus.

WHO MAKES UP THE TEAM FOR THIS IS WAR PERU?

The team is made up of 7 men and 5 women.

This is Guerra already has his team. (Photo: Instagram)

Men’s team:

1.- Patricio Parodi

2.- Matías Ochoa

3.- Facundo González

4.- Hugo García

5.- Said Palao

6. Jota Benz

7.- Pancho Rodríguez

Women’s team

1.- Melissa Paredes

2.- Granton Blue

3.- Paloma Fiuza

4.- Ducelia Echevarría

5 Allison Pastor

Members of This is War ready. (Photo: America TV)

WHO MAKES UP THE PUERTO RICO WARRIORS TEAM?

The first to be chosen for the selection that will compete against This is war it was Snow, who according to her statistics, has been crowned 3 times as the best competitor of the program, in addition to having won 60% of all challenges this season. The second to enter the Puerto Rican team was Jeffrey Javier Cerda.

Luis Centeno, Joshua Emil, Paola, Nicole, Valeria, Dan, Chino and Addy are the other competitors that will be part of this team that he will come to our country with every intention of keeping the cup.

Guerreros Puerto Rico is already preparing its best team to face EEG Peru. (Photo: Instagram)

WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE THIS IS WAR VS. PUERTO RICO WARRIORS?

You can see This is War vs. Guerreros Puerto Rico starting this Monday at 7 pm on América TV and on the América TV GO website.

HOW DO I SEE THIS IS WAR VS. GUERREROS PUERTO RICO ON AMERICA TV GO?

You can see Reina del Show through América TV GO by downloading the application from the Play Store or App Store. It does not have any short from your tablet or your cell phone.

WHO ARE THE DRIVERS OF PUERTO RICO WARRIORS?

Guerreros Puerto Rico will face Esto es Guerra Perú on November 8. (Photo: Instagram)

Jose Figueroa is one of the drivers of Warriors Puerto Rico. He has been part of important advertising campaigns and has worked on the first sports radio program on FM frequency. In addition, he worked at the Sony Music record company for 7 years, collaborating with important artists such as Gilberto Santo Rosa, La Quinta Estación, Ricky Martin, among others.

Although he has become known in Peru for the strong confrontations with Johanna and Gian Piero, he is well known in his country and has a history in the entertainment world of more than 15 years.

Diane ferrer is the partner of Jose Figueroa in reality. The television host began her career as a youtuber, giving travel and beauty tips. This would give him visibility to make the leap on television.

Soon her opportunity would come to animate a beauty pageant called Miss Petite, followed by being a model for the Golden Sales program, where she often had to be a substitute host of the space.

What he never imagined is that he would be forging a path to be part of one of the most important programs in Puerto Rico, and nothing less than as a TV host.