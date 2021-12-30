Dec 30, 2021 at 06:10 CET

EFE

Los Angeles Clippers they beat some Boston Celtics (82-91) already too used to losing after a fairly even game that the locals did not know how to dominate.

The Celtics (16-19), who they did not have their stars Jayson tatum and Marcus Smart Among a half dozen casualties, they added another defeat at home after losing 7 of their last 10 games.

For their part, the Clippers (18-17), who also regretted casualties due to coronavirus and injuries, they came from losing their last two games.

The highlight of the Clippers was Marcus Morris, with a double-double of 23 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

Three other players from the visitors scored 17 points: Terrence Mann, Luke Kennard and Eric Bledsoe.

For those of Boston, Jaylen Brown had 30 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals while Robert Williams had a double-double of 16 points (8 of 10 in shots), 14 rebounds, an assist and 2 blocks.

The Spanish Serge Ibaka added 4 points and 3 rebounds in 9 minutes for the Clippers while his compatriot Juancho Hernangómez was left without playing for the Celtics.

The best of the first minutes of the game was a pass from Payton Pritchard to Robert Williams that the Celtics forward smashed in a spectacular “alley-oop”. Soon after, Williams struck again by slapping a rebound from a missed basket by Jaylen Brown.

A Pritchard determined to retain ownership wanted to be everywhere, but the Clippers began to gain an advantage on the scoreboard (14-22) in the last minutes of the first quarter with a triple by Amir Coffey and 8 points by Marcus Morris.

A robbery of Brown that materialized in basket approached the Celtics in the closing seconds of the first quarter and, honking the horn, a triple by Brodric Thomas left the score at 24-26.

Two minutes into the second quarter, the score matched (28-28). From a free kick

and, after another defensive steal and a run from field to field finished in mate, he increased the distance (31-28).

Brown was unstoppable and continued to lead the way for the Celtics with a two plus one (34-28), but the euphoria of the local team dissipated in the following minutes.

The second quarter ended with an advantage for the Angelenos (40-47) but cwith the memory of 7 rebounds and a sensational block from Williams for Boston.

Morris and Kennard prevail

Led by Morris, the Clippers held a comfortable lead in the middle of the third quarter (45-55).

But Brown was not satisfied and the Celtics approached again (55-57).

A Josh Richarson basket tied the game again (57-57) four minutes from the end of the third quarter, but the Clippers again opened a gap to close the quarter (63-69).

Two and a half minutes into the fourth quarter, the Celtics took back the reins of the game (72-71) after a triple by Sam Hauser followed by a basket by Romeo Langford.

However, the Clippers, spurred now by Luke Kennard, they were not going to give up and the score remained tight with various leadership changes.

Less than six minutes from the end of the game (74-78), Williams was injured in a fall and left the field walking towards the changing rooms.

A high pass from Pritchard a minute from the end was transformed into two points by a flying Williams who had returned to the court straight to smash in “alley-oop” (82-86).

But those in Los Angeles were more accurate in the final seconds and increased the lead to the final 82-91.