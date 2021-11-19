After the numerous changes in appearance that the Play Store has undergone on Android mobiles, Google has decided to revitalize the design of the app store also in the web version– The new look is now available in territories such as South Korea and Taiwan. And you can also try it.

Accessing all the apps and games from an Android device is usually as simple as opening the Google Play store and browsing through its innumerable proposals. Not only that, said store have a secondary way to install applications: remotely and from any web browser. Do you usually download apps on your mobile from your computer? Well, notable changes are coming.

The design of the web is close to that of the app

New applications section

Google is introducing the renewal of Material design also on the web, as demonstrated by the new interface of the Play Store in Taiwan or South Korea. Large cards with rounded corners, ellipse-shaped buttons and colored background, more prominence for videos and screenshots, clearer information with large icons.

As reflected by websites such as Android Police or Twitter users such as Cristian Collado, the Play Store accessible from any web browser finally changes its appearance after years remaining unchanged. Google had been testing the redesign for some time, but it has not been until now when it is finally activating it.

If you access the web, no change will appear: as we said, can only be viewed by users who access the store from Taiwan or South Korea. Still, it is possible to visualize the new design as follows:

Games section with the new Google Play interface on the web

Your browser should load the new Play Store layout for you. You can navigate through the listings, applications and the different categories of the store: the new look is extensible to most sections .

. With other selected countries you will not be able to download the applications; so the “Install” button will remain disabled.

Appearance of the card for each application

It’s a good way to anticipate what the Play Store will look like once Google expands the design to all countries. And what a cosmetic change: even if new functions are not added, visual experience wins with changes, also use.

Via | Android Police