The WM M7 is an electric vehicle that has Level 5 driving autonomy. What is the equipment that a car of this class carries?

In recent years, 2 are the main lines of research of the main manufacturers on the market. On the one hand, the incorporation of batteries has become one of the main challenges in the industry. Even more so taking into account the turbulence experienced in recent months due to the lack of supplies. The other fundamental problem is the one directly related to autonomous driving. All this despite the lack of regulation.

There are many companies linked to this sector. After all, improved technology can make vehicles safer in the future. As long as this does not happen, companies in the sector will continue to introduce new features to achieve a proposal that is included within the regulation. Some of the most prominent projects on the market already offer technologies, at a theoretical level, capable of supplying the user in all their facets.

One of them is a great unknown for most of the public beyond Asia. WM Motor is a company that stands out, mainly, for being a benchmark when it comes to sustainable mobility. However, much of its differentiation lies in the presence of a very comprehensive autonomous driving system. As a result, it is worth noting the presence of all an arsenal of technological equipment. After all, this is the key to your competitive advantage.

Despite how rich its innovation is, the truth is that it still cannot take advantage of all the new features it incorporates. The main problem is directly derived from excessive regulation. After all, it is not possible to activate all the equipment it includes on public roads. Is the law lagging far behind in terms of its ability to address this current problem? Alternatives like Tesla’s Autopilot have proven to be very mature options at a technological level.

Let’s see, therefore, what are some of the keys to explain how is it possible to achieve level 5 of autonomy In driving, why are we dealing with differential technology when it comes to safety and, of course, what makes up a system as efficient as the one in the WM M7.

WM M7, a bet that still cannot squeeze its full technological potential

WM Motor, also called Weltmeister, is a company of Chinese origin that was founded in 2018. Today, it has one of the most efficient autonomous driving systems that can be found on the market. As can be read in the specialized portal InsideEV’s, the M7 model is the first to get to circulate under a level 5 of autonomy when driving. How is it possible to reach this point of efficiency? A battery of technical applications make it possible.

In total, this particular model has a total of 32 sensors of different types. Among them, it draws attention the presence of up to 3 LiDAR type units, one of the most prestigious options in this particular sector. To this must be added a total of 5 millimeter wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars, 7 high resolution cameras, 4 surround vision cameras and a precision GPS module. Together, they make a very difficult team to beat.

As you see, obtains information through different channels. Everything is managed by a specific switchboard that is responsible for sending orders to systems such as the steering, the powertrain or the braking equipment. All this, in addition, taking into account that the management is carried out in milliseconds in order to guarantee the safety of the user and other users present on the road through which it is circulated.

An equipment that modifies the structure of the car

Unlike Tesla, the installation of LiDAR sensors has been one of the premises highlights of the vehicle. Thanks to this system, it is possible to obtain important information. Between them, thanks to this system it is possible to obtain the exact distance at which a certain obstacle is found. The system defended by Elon Musk and his team bases its differentiation on the presence of cameras capable of displaying all the necessary data using artificial intelligence.

As you can see, we are faced with a proposal that, quite possibly, will be incorporated into the market if, finally, the international traffic regulation allows it. Be that as it may, this particular model offers many other additional solutions, already in terms of its electrical mechanics. It should be noted, without a doubt, the presence of a autonomy of up to 700 kilometers at a theoretical level. It would be necessary to see, of course, if in real driving these records could be obtained.

We will have to wait until 2022 to see this model in circulation. Again, it’s important to note that you won’t be able to get the most out of autonomous driving innovation. Even so, technology has advanced so much that, as soon as one expects it, they will introduce far-reaching developments in this regard at the legal level.

