In the United States, lenders will be able to claim their clients through Twitter messages, private Instagram messages or Facebook Messenger. The reason? It is now legal.

The recently approved rule of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) opens the door for creditors to sneak into the social networks of millions of Americans who have loans.

The change, which was approved by the CFPB last year under the Trump administration, requires creditors to contact defaulters privately, meaning they can send direct messages but not post on their public page.

Consumers can choose not to receive these messages, of course, but by default creditors do not need permission to contact individuals. Right now there are no rules on the number of messages they can send, so a dangerous ban is opened.

Critics say the messages may or may not imply anything or lead to invasions of privacy and the proliferation of new scams (Now the post office will not write you, but your lender).

Mind you, proponents of the measure say the change is a simple update of the rules created in the 1970s.

Lenders had argued that The change was necessary, since the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, which regulates the sector, became law in 1977, long before the creation of social media and mobile phone texting.

Trump attacks social networks and a period opens in which the relationship that all users have with them can change.

The rule also creates a new limit for phone calls. You can make seven calls a week for a specific debtBut people with multiple debts can still get dozens of calls a week.

Debt collectors too are limited to not contacting any consumer by phone within a week after talking to him about a specific debt.

Bizum and transfers, both valid methods to pay but different in operation. What is the safest method?

Mark Neeb, CEO of the ACA International debt collectors business group, said in a statement that the change represents a small step forward in modernization of communications with consumers.

As a fact, about a third of Americans who have had a credit report have a debt that has been sent to a collection agency, according to CBS News, which means that the rule could affect tens of millions of people.