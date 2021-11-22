Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 97.0.1072.8

One more week, although with some delay, we will tell you the news that comes to Microsoft Edge on the Dev channel. This time the information about the news is more measured than other times but no less interesting.

Hello, Insiders! Dev channel update to 97.0.1072.8 is going live now. We have an update to the Shopping experience and more, so check out our Insider forums to learn more about what’s new and see what our communications look like for the rest of the year: https://t.co/LvNoIOC2uN pic.twitter.com/AnGq7KtfRn – Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) November 17, 2021

Added features in Edge

Support enabled for smart history searches in the address bar. Previously, this was only available on the history management page.

An admin policy has been added to control whether the Internet Explorer Mode tab is allowed in Edge mode, which allows sites in the IE mode list to be temporarily opened in a non-IE mode tab for testing purposes . Please note that administrative template or documentation updates may not have occurred yet.

Enabled support for a Chromium management policy to control support for CORS non-wildcard request headers.

Added an API to WebView2 applications to control multimedia playback (Problem 41).

Performance improvements

Fixed an issue on Linux where certain configuration pages would hang or are blank.

Solved a crash on the new tab page.

Fixed a crash when certain pop-up windows were opened.

Removed a crash when displaying certain menus or pop-up windows.

Amended a crash when interacting with certain pop-ups.

Fixed an issue where interactions with desktop notifications sometimes fail.

Behavior improvements

Fixed an issue where PDF files sometimes start to see blank white pages after scrolling for a while.

Fixed an issue where certain types of text annotations in PDF files do not work.

Fixed an issue where pinned tab groups are not restored when the browser is reopened.

Completed an issue where the mini context menu crashes the user interface on certain websites that have their own user interface that appears when selected.

Localized an issue on mobile devices where certain sync settings don’t work.

Fixed an issue on mobile devices where website notifications are not working.

Fixed a problem in the mobile where sometimes it fails to save the payment card information in the browser.

Fixed an issue on mobile devices where importing data from other browsers would sometimes fail.

Known bugs for this build