Many mobile manufacturers have long opted for different cooling systems that prevent – or help mitigate – terminal overheating when, for example, we are playing or it is loading. Vapor chambers are one of them, but there is also liquid cooling that several models have been using for years.

Now, Xiaomi has officially presented its Loop LiquidCool technology, a new cooling system that promises double heat dissipation capabilities of a phone compared to current solutions, including steam chambers. As explained by the company, its creation has been inspired by solutions from the aerospace industry.

Available for next year

The main novelty of Loop LiquidCool technology is that it focuses its cooling capacity on the one-way circulation of coolant. This is possible thanks to a one-way Tesla valve inside the system’s recharging chamber, which prevents the gaseous refrigerant from moving in the wrong direction, thus achieving greater efficiency.

The system is made up of, among other elements, a condenser, a recharging chamber and an evaporator linked together through other pipes responsible for transporting the refrigerant in liquid or gas form. As its name indicates, the evaporator is responsible for evaporating that refrigerant to transport it to the condenser, where it is converted back to liquid and manages to disperse the heat to the outside of the device.

With this, Xiaomi ensures that the resistance to the passage of air is reduced by up to 30% and the maximum heat transfer capacity increases up to 100% with respect to other similar refrigeration systems. And to verify this, he has performed a test on a modified Xiaomi Mix 4 with high-performance graphics games, such as Genshin Impact.

As can be seen in the video, after 30 minutes of gameplay at a maximum stable 60 fps, the device remained below a maximum temperature of 47.7 ° C and the processor remained 8.6 ° C lower than other similar cooling systems.

Xiaomi also boasts that the flexible pipes of this solution allow implement Loop LiquidCool technology on any deviceregardless of their internal layout, freeing up more space for the battery, camera module, and other components. Not surprisingly, the company has already confirmed that we will see this cooling system in a Xiaomi phone in the second half of 2022.