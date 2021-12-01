It is not the first time that we see how the advantages of 5G are perfectly exploitable within the health field. In fact, during MWC 2019, Vodafone already showed us the possibility of remote surgery thanks to the ultra-low latency of new generation networks.

What ZTE is proposing to us in collaboration with China Telecom, however, is a complete case of 5G during the pandemic which has been carried out at the West China Hospital and which shows us the implementation of four services based on the advanced 5G network architecture.

Monitoring, assistance and remote visits

During ZTE’s 5G Summit and 2021 User Congress, the Chinese company showed some of the capabilities of 5G through connections with different partners and operators. One of the most striking use cases was carried out in collaboration with China Telecom and Sichuan University West China Hospital on the occasion of the pandemic.

In this project, ZTE shows us how some current technologies such as cloud computing, edge computing, network slicing, VR / AR, AI or robotics can improve the treatment of patients in hospitals. It is, in short, a new approach to 5G within the health field.

To do this, ZTE and China Telecom completed the deployment and implementation of four 5G services based on the advanced 5G network architecture. First, they have developed a solution for remote monitoring of hospital rooms using 8K panoramic cameras and virtual reality (VR) technology through a high-bandwidth, low-latency 5G connection.

ZTE and China Telecom have completed the deployment and implementation of four 5G services based on the advanced 5G network architecture at the West China Hospital.

Second, remote VR visits facilitated by 5G connectivity allow two-way immersive visits between family members and patients during the restrictions due to COVID-19, increasing the mental health and well-being of both parties. For example, Kang Jian, 60, was able to virtually visit his son Kang Jianjiao, admitted to the ICU after a traffic accident, through this 5G + VR system: “If I turn around, I can see his leg. It’s like If I were there”.

Telemedicine is the third service implemented, thus establishing new capabilities for remote diagnosis and treatment. Again, VR and 5G technologies are used for ICU visits and remote diagnosis. The idea is to expand its use to small medical centers in the region.

The fourth and final application is that of centralized ICU monitoring, with the help of technologies such as remote simulation control of terminals, centralized access and monitoring of the equipment of the ICU bed unit through the 5G network. With this, medical staff can monitor the patient in real time through an immersive VR experience instead of traditional video chat.

ZTE is committed to expanding the use of wireless technologies to support telemedicine worldwide through trials and commercial deployments in many countries. With the collaboration of mobile operators and health institutions, they are already testing a remote consultation service in Colombia and remote ambulance connectivity in Hong Kong.