This is how you get the first Ghost Recon Breakpoint NFT

Last week it was announced that Ubisoft would be fully entering the NFTs market through Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The French publisher will be giving away NFTs in the form of cosmetic accessories for the character’s avatar, but the requirements to acquire just one of them are certainly ridiculous.

The first of these NFTs has been revealed and it is about the Wolf Enhanced Helmet A, but what do you need to do to get it? Well, just have played Ghost recon Breakpoint for more than 600 hours to get it and no, it’s not a joke.

Once players have this accessory they will be able to trade it with other players, and apparently, Ubisoft you may receive “a portion of the proceeds” with certain NFTs. The currency that will be used for this system is known as Digit, and users can use it freely even outside of Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Ubisoft Quartz, the name under which this initiative of NFTs, It was only a couple of days old that it was made public and users are not happy with it.

Editor’s note: At this point it is not so difficult for someone to have more than 600 hours invested in this game, however, let’s remember that Ghost Recon Breakpoint did not have the best launch in history. If Ubisoft wanted to bounce back, doing it with NFTs is definitely not the right way to go.

Via: Kotaku