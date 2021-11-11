The government of Mexico City shares these expectations. “We are very hopeful about the start of the Good End with an unprecedented percentage of sales. Mexico City is in full economic reactivation ”, said Fadlala Akabani Hneide, local secretary of economy, during the inauguration ceremony.

So far, there are about 131,000 businesses registered for Good End 2021, which this year will have a strong omnichannel component. Both Concanaco and the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) warn that this year purchases through digital channels will have a consolidation after the strong growth of last year, when online sales generated revenues of 36.1 billion pesos, a figure that meant 15.2% of the total sales of the campaign, according to AMVO data.

With the e-commerce boom after the pandemic, consumers are now omnichannel, that is, they already make their purchases through mobile applications, online stores or physical stores, with home delivery or pick up in store.

Marcos Aramburu, research marketing manager for Google in Latin America, said in an interview with Expansión that in the last six months 40% of consumers have bought exclusively in physical stores, 9% have bought exclusively online and 51% has shopped on both channels.

“Two months before, consumers begin to look at prices, to make a comparison and to save for these events. People are already thinking about Christmas and gifts, so they plan and look at the categories. In Mexico 92% are aware that the event exists ”, he declares.

Although spending is expected to be more conservative this year, Aramburu estimates that 23% of new buyers could be added.

Julian Coulter, CEO of Google Mexico, adds that, according to data from searches prior to the event, 41% of Mexicans plan to make a purchase. Coulter expects sales growth of 51% in categories such as clothing, 48% in electronics, 42% in appliances, 43% in shoes and 41% in cell phones.

The Google director adds that there is a rebound in categories such as makeup and fashion, as a result of people resuming their pre-pandemic activities.

“Consumers are saving to buy the product they know they need and are waiting for discounts, because there is a pent-up demand. For now, sales are changing as the days of the event go by, the first days the most sought-after (products) correspond to the largest categories, but later they are oriented to smaller categories such as fitness or home accessories ”, he points out.