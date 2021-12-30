The world is changing by leaps and bounds. And what seemed like science fiction a few years ago is now reality. The houses are also experiencing this transformation, and the bathrooms are going to be completely transformed to become places to find a personal moment to take care of us.

For this reason, the bathrooms each time have greater customization capacity and it advances to become a space that is still difficult to imagine. Gone are those bathrooms with shower curtains, small mirrors and cups with a cold and impersonal touch.

20 years from now (or even sooner), people will be able to enjoy a automated bathroom, ecological and adapted to all needs. To know the trends in the bathroom, and how this room will evolve, we have spoken with the Duscholux shower and bathroom screens manufacturing firm.

1. Multi-device mirrors with augmented reality





In the bathroom of the future the mirror will take on more prominence if possible by becoming a personal assistant in digital format that will accompany people day by day. These new generation mirrors will allow you to play music via Bluetooth, decide on your personal appearance each morning, or act as an image consultant.

The mirrors will have an integrated digitized system to achieve maximum comfort and facilitate the daily life of users. While a person is brushing or shaving, you can know the weather forecast or traffic conditions just by asking. As simple as that: the voice will be the way to communicate with the bathroom of the future.

In addition, the mirrors of the future will have the augmented reality technology, 3D, which will help you to try on clothes or check how a change of style is without leaving home. They will also be an aid to health control. The sensors and technology of the future will be able to detect the heart rate, oxygenation in the blood or changes in the tone of our skin.

2. Water reuse circuits

Environmental awareness is now fully accepted in our society, and the bathroom cannot remain oblivious to this sensitivity. According to the Aquae Foundation, more than 70% of the water used in a home is consumed in water. And the shower is a third of that amount. The bathroom of the future will aim not only to reduce water consumption through meters, but also to reuse it.

In fact, the bathrooms will have water reuse circuits to extend their life cycle by redirecting, for example, the flow from the shower to a tank that can later be used in the toilet.

3. Watch TV on the screen





The shower screen so far only serves to prevent the shower water from splashing out. In the future, the partitions will become a versatile screen That will allow us to read the newspaper of the day, watch a series, or even the heating control panel.

On the other hand, there is a trend whereby the spaces dedicated to domestic life are increasingly reduced. Homes are increasingly smaller but well used spaces, so the elements the bathroom have to have flexibility and the ability to make small appear big.

The screen will be a key piece to ensure that even the smallest bathrooms can appear spacious. In this sense, a modular screen such as the Duscholux System 210 will allow solutions to different types of rooms, spaces and ways of experiencing the moment of showering.

4. 3D video calls from the shower

Home automation will dominate the future and will also reach spaces that today may seem unthinkable. Smart home automation will go as far as users can imagine. For example, a video call from the shower in which the sender can see his interlocutor reproduced in hologrammatic 3D.

Some of the applications of home automation in the bathroom may be to have the television images projected in the shower, or that pseudo-screens on a screen are intelligent and allow you to change the channel just by touching them.

5. A domotic spa without leaving home





The baths are being transformed into temples of well-being. The next step will be the possibility of recreate a spa inside a room, uniting home automation, the most innovative technology and personalization for families who wish to do so.

The bathroom of the future will suit all needs and families. From the person who is looking for time for herself, a place to relax and spend a few minutes disconnecting with the outside world, to families who use the bathroom for a moment of fun.

