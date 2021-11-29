The reform of this apartment in a central street in Bilbao focuses on make us forget the little natural light in the apartment. To supplement it, the interior design studio In56, -in charge of its reform-, created a beautiful interior patio in which the protagonist of the whole house is located: a big olive tree.

The olive tree also served as inspiration for the entire project. Thus, the fields of olive trees with their green and yellow tones, and the mix of woods and natural fibers they are the common thread of your new decoration.

The apartment located on Calle General Concha, only has two windows to the outside and the rest of the rooms look inside. But taking advantage of the fact that the part of the property is on the same level as the interior patio, Vanesa Vergara and Andrea Diego, from in56 Interiorismo, they decided to intervene in it to simulate natural light and achieve spaciousness, clarity and luminosity. This patio with a flooring full of white pebbles is dominated by a large olive tree, the base on which this beautiful project revolves.





In addition to the light (powered by many perimeter led strips on all the shelves), it was also essential to create a cozy and elegant home, of a Contemporary style. Something that is reflected in the careful selection of furniture. To highlight the Adara sideboard by Momocca that, together with the large Sovet mirror, welcomes us to this house when we enter this house.





Living room, kitchen and office area connected

When going to the living room that evocation of nature surrounds us with the presence of the olive tree, and again, green tones, terracotta and noble materials like the wood that also covers the roof. The black metals and the chocolate brown tone are discovered in small elements such as the lattice that separates the kitchen from the living room, the handles and the lights.





The living room is made up of several areas, such as the dining room and a practical work area in front of a large window.





Once again the furniture reclaims its importance creating an environment that invites us to relax on the large corner sofa (Desiree model) that surround the tables designed by in56, or share a moment with family and friends around the Pianca table and the chairs and stools from Andreu World.

Another detail to highlight is the visual continuity of the house, this is possible thanks to the curved design and the unity of materials and colors. It seeks to incorporate the curve (so trending) to the project to create a cozy atmosphere. This element also serves as a point of union between the furniture found in passageways, such as the sideboard with curved corners in the hall or the coffee table in the living room designed by the interior design studio.

The open kitchen It opens to the dining room on one side, and to the patio on the other, although it can also be separated through a large metal panels that are collected to one side.









The patio is incorporated into the house through the kitchen.





In the bedrooms, wood and green tones are the protagonists

In the bedrooms, the same inspiration from olive groves has been sought and they all share a serene environment with shades of green and wood as the protagonists.





In the upper and lower image the wooden headboards made to measure of palillería, in one case, green lacquered and in another made of natural wood. The same idea but with inverted colors gives rise to different bedrooms but with the same inspiration.









In the master bedroom there is a large wooden panel with horizontal palillería and the two wooden benches designed in the window openings.





The bathrooms have opted for black details such as the taps, handles or mirrors.

Bathrooms with black fixtures









The result is a cozy home, which despite its large size and lack of light it is not cold and impersonal. For this, the balance between natural elements and design has been key. No detail has been left to chance in this interior design that takes us to the olive groves without leaving Bilbao.

Momocca furniture. In56 Interior Design and Photography Biderbost Project

