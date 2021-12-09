Snow covers the northern half of Spain. So this duvet cover that has more than 15,000 ratings and a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon It will come in handy to combat the cold and sleep so richly at night.

The quilt is available in three colors and five sizes, although white is ideal to have as a wardrobe background. It has been manufactured with ultra-soft materials of 1900 gr. from silicon fiber, which provides a feeling of comfort and warmth, ideal for those nights when a large part of the north of the peninsula is covered by snow.

A very light duvet





This quilt, which stands out for its lightness, can be used both in summer and winter. This is possible because the quilt fabric is breathable, thus preventing the accumulation of moisture or excess heat, making a difference compared to synthetic fillings, which only trap heat.

In addition, the box style sewing pattern In addition to looking nice in the bedroom, it prevents the padding from moving during the night, thus helping you to have a comfortable sleep by staying uniform and preventing the padding from moving or accumulating in certain areas.





The four corner tabs make it extremely easy to put on any duvet cover and secure the duvet in place. And in case you are wondering, it has been manufactured to be suitable for use by allergy sufferers.

Price: 44.99 euros.

Price: 44.99 euros.

Utopia Bedding Fiber Duvet 220×240 cm, Siliconized Hollow Fiber, 1950 gram (White, Bed 135 / 150-220 x 240 cm)

