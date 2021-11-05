That the market is crazy is something that is confirmed a little more every week. Today we tell you how a iPhone X it’s selling on eBay for a whopping $ 100,000. It is not a normal iPhone X, it is the only one in the world to have a USB C instead of a lightning port. Yes, this is its only modification, which, has made its price skyrockets. But the best thing is that it is a auction and the price could keep increasing to infinity.

A worthless $ 100,000 USB C iPhone

The engineer who created this iPhone commented that he searched for the Cheapest iPhone X which he could find and installed a USB C in the lower port. With some welding and tools he got the device enjoy a new port that many users have requested from Apple.

It is a unique piece and the bids in the eBay auction already exceed $ 100,000. There is more of 1,000 people who have bid for the device, so it is not a fictitious price: there are people willing to pay this amount of money. What’s more, the bid may continue to increase until Thursday, November 11.

The most curious thing is that the user who buys it you will not be able to use it. The creator has commented that the device is unusable and cannot be used by be a concept. That is, it has managed to include a USB C, but not make it work. $ 100,000 for a device you can’t use.

This is how you get an iPhone to have a USB C port

The engineering work on the project is quite advanced and not available to everyone. The creator has a YouTube channel and has uploaded the entire creation process, which, it goes beyond trying to replace the iPhone port.

You have created a special port and a special plate, all with some pretty advanced knowledge. This means that at home you will not be able to replicate the work of this user unless you have a long list of knowledge and material.

Does it take enough work to cost $ 100,000? Probably not, but it is a collector’s item that only one person can have in the world. It can be him Most expensive and special iPhone X in the world and it will simply cost you a few $ 100,000 get it to have it on a shelf in your home.