In Android there are thousands of tricks, details, functions and options that make the smartphones are the most complete. Knowing them all is quite complicated and this means that you do not get the most out of your mobile. Today we are going to tell you one of the simplest, most hidden and dumbest tricks of all the Android ecosystem. It is something that has been in the operating system for years and that you would use every day if it weren’t for the fact that you don’t know it. It’s a little keyboard shortcut that you are going to start using on a daily basis.

It is possible to move the text cursor with the space bar

It is 100% sure that every day you write messages with your mobile and every day you intend to modify some of that text before sending it. Mobile screens are not always as accurate as we would like and select the exact point between hundreds of letters it is not easy.

If you write a phrase and want to delete one of the letters, you have to press precisely so that the text cursor go to that point. This is something simple, but it gets complicated if you have big fingers or very small text.

Well, there is an incredibly simple and hidden trick that will make your life easier when you want to change this cursor. You simply have to put the finger up the space bar and slide to one side or the other. The text cursor will move precisely and it will be incredibly easy for you to precisely place it where you want it.

Is it silly? Yes Are you going to start using it every day? Probably. Believe us when we tell you that this been on Android for years And no one has ever told you that it is there. It does not appear in any tutorial and the good thing is that almost all third party keyboards they implement it.

From now on, when you want to move the text cursor with precision, you will simply have to resort to the space bar and you won’t go wrong.