they will have 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of memory

Samsung has news ready to launch shortly. The Korean company is making changes to its most popular series, which affect the most advanced model. We already told you that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be renamed Galaxy S22 Note. This change brings important news to the Samsung catalog, as the disappearance of the Note becomes less dramatic. Today we know that the Samsung most powerful of 2022 will arrive with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage for S22 Note

One of the latest leaks claims that the most advanced version of the new Galaxy S22 series It will come with astonishing hardware worthy of the most advanced gaming mobiles on the globe. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Note will include 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Of course, these two memories will come with the chips most advanced on the market: LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. This setting may only be available on the Galaxy S22 Note and not on the Galaxy S22 and S22 +. These two could reach configurations of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage at the most.

The Galaxy S22 will have, again, two different processors

A couple of months ago the possibility came to light that SamsungFor the first time in a long time, do not use two different processors in the models dedicated to the US or China. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was almost confirmed as the only chip of the Galaxy S22.

Now everything seems to change and this leak / rumor loses steam. In 2022 the Galaxy S22Again, they will be manufactured with two different processors depending on the sales market. In the US and China Samsung will bet on Qualcomm and in the rest of the world by Exynos.

It is a strategy that many users have been criticizing for years, since Qualcomm is always usually one step above Exynos as far as power is concerned. It is difficult to draw conclusions before the processors are in real devices, but everything indicates that in 2022 the Qualcomm superiority over Exynos.

Still, if you are thinking of buy a Galaxy S22 It shouldn’t matter to you whether it includes one processor or another, since it has been shown that the differences in day-to-day life are minuscule and you can do the same with both devices obtaining practically the same experience.

If you want an extremely powerful phone the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note it will be one of the best on the market. Of course, its price could be around 1,500 euros / dollars.

