EFE.- In order to make femicide and trafficking visible, among other crimes in the border of Ciudad Juárez, in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, organizations and activists carried out a caravan.

In addition, the mobilization functioned as a commemoration of the birth of a missing young woman in 2010 in the entity, which was carried out within the framework of the World Day Against Trafficking that is celebrated this Friday, July 30.

A hundred people, among family members and activists, formed the caravan “Ni una más” to commemorate the birth of Idaly Juache Laguna, who was disappeared in 2010 in Ciudad Juárez, northern Mexico.

“We demand from the Government, constant preventive actions so that not one more is a victim of violence”stated Yadira Cortez, a member of the Red Mesa de Mujeres Organization, who coordinated the event.

In addition, the activist assured that the objective is to make visible how violence against women continues to be exercised in this entity with crimes such as femicide and trafficking.

From an early hour, dozens of vehicles left a shopping center located south of the city, to go to the creek, a site located about 90 kilometers from the border with the United States.

At this last point, between 2008 and 2013, the bone fragments of at least 24 missing women were found.

During the tour several vehicles carried a purple flag and on the windows the legend “Not one more”, in ampersand.

Idaly’s mother, Norma Laguna, specified that the mobilization was carried out for all the femicides that have been registered and in commemoration of the birth of her daughter, who would turn 31 this day.

“It is to keep telling the authorities that they did not do their job well, that they found the remains of our daughters and that it was easier for them to find their remains than to find them alive“Said the mother.

“It is also to remind them that they have a pending work and that we hope that this does not continue to happen, we want justice, ”he added.

The woman called on the community to “not be apathetic and not afraid to report, not to stop the fear that can happen to all of us and why wait for it to happen to us.”

In Mexico, trafficking has increased by 43% in the last five years, This according to the report on “Human Trafficking in Mexico”, which found 550 of these crimes documented in 2020 by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), a higher amount compared to 383 crimes in 2016.

In the report, prepared with the support of more than 90 civil organizations, it was pointed out that the number of states with a presence of this crime went from 18 in 2017 to 25 in 2021.

