Jan 03, 2022 at 11:23 CET

EP

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault to a 13-year-old girl at New Years on a street in the San Blas district of Madrid, a few meters from the M-40 highway, police sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The possible authors are two boys, also 13 years old and that, therefore, they would be unimpeachable in the event that their guilt is proven. The alleged implicated and the victim are of Spanish nationality. They all live in the same area of ​​San Blas.

The events allegedly occurred late on Saturday afternoon, after 8:30 p.m. A man walking a dog in the Las Musas neighborhood when he saw a young girl surrounded by the boys who had their pants down, so he quickly alerted the police. Municipal agents went to the place, and they detained one of the boys.

The victim told the agents what had been raped by one of the two teenagers. She was transferred to the La Paz Hospital by a Samur-Civil Protection ambulance for assessment, a spokeswoman for Emergencias Madrid has confirmed to Europa Press. The girl was apparently under the influence of alcohol, has detailed the newspaper ‘El Mundo’.

The police officers opened a protocol for a case of alleged sexual assault and identified the two minors, who are unimpeachable, and notified the Minors’ Prosecutor’s Office of the facts. They also told their parents to pick them up at the police station. The case has passed into the hands of the National Police.