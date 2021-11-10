They blame Free Fire for a tragic murder

After what happened last month by the young people who kidnapped via Free fire, this popular title free-to-play once again it is under the public eye. We say this because, tragically, a teenager stabbed his brother to death after losing a game in this title and the authorities are already blaming the game.

This happened in Veracruz, Mexico, when Alexis, a 17-year-old teenager, stabbed his 22-year-old brother, Luis Ernesto, to death. The child’s parents do not know exactly what caused this terrible act of violence in Alexis, but apparently it is because he lost in Free Fire.

#freefire In Gutiérrez Zamora; Veracruz a young man

murderer of 7 stabs to his brother after losing a game of Free Fire to him Early this morning he witnessed the murder of an 18-year-old man, after being stabbed more than 7 times by his brother.https://t.co/GLNcPn0jik pic.twitter.com/a4iZZDAQGe – Guerrero News Agency (@ GuerreroNotici1) November 8, 2021

The authorities have already detained the minor, while his brother’s body was handed over to the coroner. A sentence as such has not yet been handed down, however, it is clear that it is a real tragedy and that the family must be going through some very hard times.

Editor’s note: Again, video games are in the eye of the hurricane, but in reality Free Fire was not to blame, however, it was the catalyst that aroused violent behavior in the teenager. Actually, this was a problem that had been increasing before, but unfortunately, losing in Free Fire was what ended up detonating it.

