Xiaomi has announced MIUI 13, its renewed customization layer that comes with new widgets, a font called ‘MiSans’ and improvements in fluidity and performance, among other new features. This interface will begin to reach a small number of smartphones in early 2022, but will expand to more devices over the next year. Do you want to know if your Xiaomi mobile is eligible to update? This is the official list with compatible mobiles.

Before knowing if your mobile is suitable for the new version, it is important to take into account that Not all smartphones that receive MIUI 13 will also update to Android 12. The Xiaomi customization layer can work in previous versions and, in principle, with the same functions. Therefore, some devices will receive this interface under Android 11. Others, however, will also receive an update with the recently announced Google operating system for smartphones.

Entering the list of mobiles that will update to MIUI 13, the first to receive the final version will be the flagships of the brand. They will do so throughout the month of January 2022, as confirmed by the company. They are as follows.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11

The rest of smartphones have not been confirmed by Xiaomi, who assures that they will inform about the next updates and compatible devices through their official forums. Fortunately, a leak He showed all the models that could update to MIUI 13 throughout the next year. Although the dates are indicative, it allows us to get an idea of ​​which smartphones are suitable to receive all the new functions.

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro +

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30S Ultra

POCO F2 Pro

LITTLE F3

LITTLE F3 GT

POCO X3 Pro

LITTLE X3 GT

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

My 10 Lite

Mi 10 Lite Zoom

My 10i

My 10T Lite

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 5G (Global)

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G

LITTLE X2

Xiaomi Pad 5 (MIUI 13 Pad)

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (MIUI 13 Pad)

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G (MIUI 13 Pad)

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition

Wed 9

We 9 SE

My 9 Lite

Mi 9 Pro 5G

My 9T

My 9T Pro

My CC 9

My CC 9 Pro

My Note 10 / Pro

Mi Note 10 Lite (Android 12)

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global)

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9AT

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9A Sport

Redmi 9i Sport

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9C NFC

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9

POCO X3 NFC

LITTLE M3

LITTLE M2 Pro

LITTLE M3 Pro 5G

LITTLE M2

LITTLE C3

LITTLE C31

Xiaomi MIX FOLD