Xiaomi has announced MIUI 13, its renewed customization layer that comes with new widgets, a font called ‘MiSans’ and improvements in fluidity and performance, among other new features. This interface will begin to reach a small number of smartphones in early 2022, but will expand to more devices over the next year. Do you want to know if your Xiaomi mobile is eligible to update? This is the official list with compatible mobiles.
Before knowing if your mobile is suitable for the new version, it is important to take into account that Not all smartphones that receive MIUI 13 will also update to Android 12. The Xiaomi customization layer can work in previous versions and, in principle, with the same functions. Therefore, some devices will receive this interface under Android 11. Others, however, will also receive an update with the recently announced Google operating system for smartphones.
Entering the list of mobiles that will update to MIUI 13, the first to receive the final version will be the flagships of the brand. They will do so throughout the month of January 2022, as confirmed by the company. They are as follows.
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11
The rest of smartphones have not been confirmed by Xiaomi, who assures that they will inform about the next updates and compatible devices through their official forums. Fortunately, a leak He showed all the models that could update to MIUI 13 throughout the next year. Although the dates are indicative, it allows us to get an idea of which smartphones are suitable to receive all the new functions.
Xiaomi phones that will update in January and February 2022
- Xiaomi Mix 4
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro +
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
- Redmi K30 4G
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- POCO F2 Pro
- LITTLE F3
- LITTLE F3 GT
- POCO X3 Pro
- LITTLE X3 GT
Xiaomi phones that will update in March and April 2022
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- My 10 Lite
- Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- My 10i
- My 10T Lite
- Redmi 10
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10 5G (Global)
- LITTLE M4 Pro 5G
- LITTLE X2
- Xiaomi Pad 5 (MIUI 13 Pad)
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (MIUI 13 Pad)
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G (MIUI 13 Pad)
Xiaomi phones that will update to MIUI 13 from May
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition
- Wed 9
- We 9 SE
- My 9 Lite
- Mi 9 Pro 5G
- My 9T
- My 9T Pro
- My CC 9
- My CC 9 Pro
- My Note 10 / Pro
- Mi Note 10 Lite (Android 12)
- Redmi Note 8 2021
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 9T 5G
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global)
- Redmi 9A
- Redmi 9AT
- Redmi 9i
- Redmi 9A Sport
- Redmi 9i Sport
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 9C NFC
- Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9 Power
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 9
- POCO X3 NFC
- LITTLE M3
- LITTLE M2 Pro
- LITTLE M3 Pro 5G
- LITTLE M2
- LITTLE C3
- LITTLE C31
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD