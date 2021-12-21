Without a doubt, color is one of the most powerful elements in visual narrative; For this reason, having the opportunity to take photos in places where different tones abound and offer an unusual color scheme can be a good experience (and a way to obtain spectacular images). We show you the 20 places with the most abundance of color on the planet according to a study.

It has been published by Uswitch, which is an online comparator of all kinds of services of British origin, and to do so it was based on “the color palettes, global search volumes, and the places that get the most Instagram hashtags“.

More specifically, they started from an initial list of 20 colorful places selected from a variety of articles, including those published by British media such as Wanderlust, Travel Nation, Love Exploring and Veranda, they went through “a digital color picker tool and the top ten images on Shutterstock, to determine which locations had the most extensive color palettes“.

From all these data (not very scientific, really) they have created a list of the most colorful destinations in the world. A curious TOP20 for any photographer who may be interested in seeing colorful places; although, curiously, Uswitch orients the list not towards photographers but towards people looking to move to a more cheerful place than the UK (they even give advice on moving).

Most colorful places in the world





Be that as it may, the list is headed by Cinque Terre in Italy, with eight colors in your palette. It is a region made up of five towns located on the Italian Riviera and whose houses, huddled in the mountains, are painted in many colors, forming a multi-colored destination that varies from red to blue through orange, yellow and green.





The second place would go to Kampung Pelangi, a small town in Indonesia whose name means “The Rainbow People” and occupies this place on the list thanks to seven colors. The third place is shared by three places: Guatape, a city in Colombia, La Boca, a neighborhood of Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Nyhaven, an area of ​​the port of Copenhagen (Denmark).





In case you are wondering, no, there is not a single location in our country, perhaps because our climate advises painting the houses white instead of garish colors. The truth is that, of the articles they cite, only in one have we found a suggestion located in Spain, Colonia de Sant Jordi in Mallorca, where some salt flats form a multi-colored landscape immortalized in a Shutterstock photo.

In any case, an interesting list in case, when things calm down, we can travel to one of these colorful places where to put into practice [nuestros consejos para sacar provecho del color]((https://www.xatakafoto.com/trucos-y-consejos/como-sacar-partido-al-color-fotografia-mejorar-nuestra-composicion).

Via | Digital Camera World

Cover photo | Jason F. Rossi shared on Wikimedia under a Creative Commons CC0 1.0 license