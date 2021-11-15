The Chinese company specialized in stabilizers for cameras and smartphones has presented a new product that is in the mid-range of its catalog. We talk about Zhiyun Crane M3, a new gimbal of three axles that arrives boasting of a new small, lightweight design and off-road versatility as it is compatible with mobile phones, action cameras and “more than 90% of mirrorless cameras at the moment“.





It is, logically, an evolution of the Crane M2 but with the idea of ​​expanding “the range of recording devices that this device was already capable of supporting thanks to its reinforced motors and redesigned structure“Thanks to that, the Crane M3”can support stronger full-frame mirrorless body setups, such as the popular Sony A7S III or Canon EOS R6“.

All this in a very compact body: its dimensions are 280 x 74 x 157 mm (“when folded it is as big as a half liter bottle of water“says the press release) and his weight alone 700 grams. So the new Crane M3 boasts versatility. “It is now possible to use the same gimbal both to record shots with a professional mirrorless as with an action camera“.

LCD screen and LED light





This is the first stabilizer in the Crane M family (the mid-range) to include a 1.22 inch touch screen full color. “A panel from which it is possible to control with one hand all the parameters of the gimbal, as well as to choose any of the six operating modes or to consult information such as the battery level“It was just a few months ago that the brand introduced the Zhiyun Weebill 2, at the time the first to incorporate a touch screen.





On the other hand, always according to the brand, the Zhiyun Crane M3 also has “a new built-in LED light, perfect for easy shooting in low-light situations“. It is an LED of 800 lumens with a CRI (Color Rendering Index) of 90+ which can be controlled by means of a wheel located on the gimbal’s handle (and which allows you to modify the intensity and color temperature). For “play with light and get creative effects on videos“The equipment is supplied with four magnetic color filters.





Another novelty of the device is an optional expansion module (included in the Pro kit) that, placed at the base of the stabilizer, adds a 6.5 mm connector to link a professional microphone. In addition, the optional Bluetooth module can also be placed on the same expansion board to control the camera wirelessly.

Finally note that its integrated battery promises up to eight hours of autonomy and that the “Support for the 12-watt PD fast charging protocol allows for a full charge in just two hours. It is also possible to use a powerbank while the stabilizer is being used to extend the useful time of the battery.“.

Price and availability

The Zhiyun Crane M3 is now available to buy in the official Spanish store in three different configurations. The basic version includes a mini tripod, the filters for the LEDs, a carrying case, two charging cables and a Sony control cable and is priced at 399 euros.



This is what the professional kit includes

The Combo version adds to the above a support to be able to use smartphones and the TransMount bag designed specifically for the device and costs 489 euros. Finally, the most complete pack, the Zhiyun Crane M3 Combo Kit, add to the above the expansion module and the microphone type shotgun from Zhiyun for 699 euros.

More information | Zhiyun Crane M3