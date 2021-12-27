Do youWhat is the mobile with the best camera on the market? Undoubtedly the “million dollar question” that many people ask themselves and that, logically, is often difficult to answer. That is why the popular Youtuber technological Marques Brownlee (better known as MKBHD and whose channel has more than 15 million subscribers) has been conducting a blind test through which it tests the cameras of the main smartphones of the market by subjecting them to popular vote via social networks.

We already told you about this blind test last year and we told you how it is carried out facing 16 phones that they place (we understand that at random) in a qualifying table, assigning to each terminal a letter between A and P. Then they carry out a series of tests with them, facing pairs of telephones in the same situation and exposing the results to your online community, via Instagram.





When the participants choose between two photos, without any information about which device has taken them, the winning phone goes to the next round to face the winner of the adjacent one. So until the grand finale between two phones whose confrontation determines the final result. The method is based is that people see the images without prejudice, without having information of what mobile it is made with.

In this way it tries to be based on “objective opinions”, or at least not influenced; but it is clear that it is scientific zero, as we mentioned last year (and the same author admits). According to Brownlee, people opt for some photos or others for a variety of reasons, the most common make the photo look brighter; However, sharpness is not important because of the compression of photos on social media (which causes details to be lost and differences are blurred).

Likewise, the author says that people want their mobile to offer them the most finished photo possible, without having to do anything at all, and concludes that the cost of the phone is not that important; at least this year in which almost all the qualifying rounds resulted in a victory for the cheapest phone.





Overall, we can only take this test, as the author himself calls it, as a kind of “social experiment” that, in any case, is interesting.

Winners

Especially if we see the results that were obtained: phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Xiaomi 11 Ultra and the Google Pixel 6, which would pass for being the best of the moment, they were eliminated in the first round.

The same did not happen with the iPhone 13 Pro, which, for the first time in this test, did overcome the first round (which faced the Motorola Edge), although it fell in the second against the Google Pixel 5a.





Interestingly, it had previously beaten the Pixel 6 Pro, which being its successor would be expected to improve its performance. However the Google Pixel 5a He was winning in all the heats and reached the end becoming the outright winner, after beating the OnePlus 9 Pro in the final. That is, it won a phone of less than 500 euros, which is still an “economic version” of the Pixel 5, which in turn is a 2020 phone already relieved. What is your opinion?