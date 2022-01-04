The past year 2021 was a good year for astrophotography fans because we were able to enjoy several interesting astrological phenomena such as the longest lunar eclipse in more than 500 years, a red supermoon and a solar eclipse. As well 2022 is not going to be a bad year either for astronomical photography, an increasingly popular genre.
Whether you are starting in this discipline or thinking about taking your skills further, you are interested to know that this new year will offer you new opportunities to practice it. And since planning is very important in this field, there is a 2022 Astronomical Events Almanac to be in the right place at the right time and get great photos of the Milky Way, eclipses, auroras, meteor showers, super moons, etc.
We have prepared this calendar from various sources so dates could vary slightly depending on the continent from which you are reading us. In principle they are correct for the Spanish territory following the astronomical agenda published by the National Geographic Institute of Spain. In any case, there go the most important events to take place in 2022 so that you are well prepared:
January
- two: First new moon of the year (best time of the month to observe deep sky objects)
- 3 and 4: Peak of the Quadrantids Meteor Shower
- 4: Perihelion (minimum distance to the Sun) 147,104,811 km
- 18: First full moon of the year (also known as “Ice Moon” and “Wolf’s Full Moon”)
February
- one: New Moon
- 16: Full moon
March
April
- one: New Moon
- 22 and 23: Peak of the April Lyrid meteor shower
- 16: Full moon
- 30: New Moon
May
- one: Venus and Jupiter in conjunction
- 5 and 6: Peak of the Eta Aquarids meteor shower
- 16: Full moon and total lunar eclipse (blood moon) visible especially in the United States, Canada and South America, although in Europe and Africa it can also be seen before the moon sets.
- 30: New Moon
June
- 14: Full moon (strawberry supermoon)
- 29: New Moon
- twenty-one: Summer Solstice
July
- The whole month: peak visibility to see the Milky Way
- 4: Maximum distance to the Sun (152,098,499 km)
- 13: Full Moon (Super Stag Moon)
- 28: New Moon
- 30 and 31: Peak of the Delta Aquarid meteor shower
August
- 12: Full moon
- 12 and 13: Peak of the Perseid meteor shower
- 27: New Moon
September
October
- 8: Peak of the Draconid Meteor Shower
- 9: Full moon
- 21 and 22: Peak of the Orionid meteor shower
- 25: New Moon
- 25: Partial solar eclipse visible from Europe, Northeast Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.
November
- 8: Full moon and total lunar eclipse visible in North America, Asia, Australia and Eastern Europe
- 17 and 18: Peak of the Leonid meteor shower
- 23: New Moon
December
- 8: Full moon
- 14 and 15: Peak of the Geminid meteor shower
- twenty-one: Winter Solstice
- 22 and 23: Peak of the Ursid meteor shower
- 23: Full moon
As you have seen, in 2022 there will be two eclipses of the moon and one partial eclipse of the sun, in addition to the usual showers of stars. Y thanks to this calendar you can be prepared and do not miss any of these events to practice astronomical photography. By the way, if you need it, don’t forget to take a look at our practical article on how to get started in astrophotography and enjoy the new year.
Cover photo | Jongsun lee