The past year 2021 was a good year for astrophotography fans because we were able to enjoy several interesting astrological phenomena such as the longest lunar eclipse in more than 500 years, a red supermoon and a solar eclipse. As well 2022 is not going to be a bad year either for astronomical photography, an increasingly popular genre.

Whether you are starting in this discipline or thinking about taking your skills further, you are interested to know that this new year will offer you new opportunities to practice it. And since planning is very important in this field, there is a 2022 Astronomical Events Almanac to be in the right place at the right time and get great photos of the Milky Way, eclipses, auroras, meteor showers, super moons, etc.

We have prepared this calendar from various sources so dates could vary slightly depending on the continent from which you are reading us. In principle they are correct for the Spanish territory following the astronomical agenda published by the National Geographic Institute of Spain. In any case, there go the most important events to take place in 2022 so that you are well prepared:

January

two : First new moon of the year (best time of the month to observe deep sky objects)

: First new moon of the year (best time of the month to observe deep sky objects) 3 and 4 : Peak of the Quadrantids Meteor Shower

: Peak of the Quadrantids Meteor Shower 4 : Perihelion (minimum distance to the Sun) 147,104,811 km

: Perihelion (minimum distance to the Sun) 147,104,811 km 18: First full moon of the year (also known as “Ice Moon” and “Wolf’s Full Moon”)

February

one : New Moon

: New Moon 16: Full moon

March

April

one : New Moon

: New Moon 22 and 23 : Peak of the April Lyrid meteor shower

: Peak of the April Lyrid meteor shower 16 : Full moon

: Full moon 30: New Moon

May

one : Venus and Jupiter in conjunction

: Venus and Jupiter in conjunction 5 and 6 : Peak of the Eta Aquarids meteor shower

: Peak of the Eta Aquarids meteor shower 16 : Full moon and total lunar eclipse (blood moon) visible especially in the United States, Canada and South America, although in Europe and Africa it can also be seen before the moon sets.

: Full moon and total lunar eclipse (blood moon) visible especially in the United States, Canada and South America, although in Europe and Africa it can also be seen before the moon sets. 30: New Moon

June

14 : Full moon (strawberry supermoon)

: Full moon (strawberry supermoon) 29 : New Moon

: New Moon twenty-one: Summer Solstice





July

The whole month : peak visibility to see the Milky Way

: peak visibility to see the Milky Way 4 : Maximum distance to the Sun (152,098,499 km)

: Maximum distance to the Sun (152,098,499 km) 13 : Full Moon (Super Stag Moon)

: Full Moon (Super Stag Moon) 28 : New Moon

: New Moon 30 and 31: Peak of the Delta Aquarid meteor shower

August

12 : Full moon

: Full moon 12 and 13 : Peak of the Perseid meteor shower

: Peak of the Perseid meteor shower 27: New Moon

September

October

8 : Peak of the Draconid Meteor Shower

: Peak of the Draconid Meteor Shower 9 : Full moon

: Full moon 21 and 22 : Peak of the Orionid meteor shower

: Peak of the Orionid meteor shower 25 : New Moon

: New Moon 25: Partial solar eclipse visible from Europe, Northeast Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

November

8 : Full moon and total lunar eclipse visible in North America, Asia, Australia and Eastern Europe

: Full moon and total lunar eclipse visible in North America, Asia, Australia and Eastern Europe 17 and 18 : Peak of the Leonid meteor shower

: Peak of the Leonid meteor shower 23: New Moon

December

8 : Full moon

: Full moon 14 and 15 : Peak of the Geminid meteor shower

: Peak of the Geminid meteor shower twenty-one : Winter Solstice

: Winter Solstice 22 and 23 : Peak of the Ursid meteor shower

: Peak of the Ursid meteor shower 23: Full moon

As you have seen, in 2022 there will be two eclipses of the moon and one partial eclipse of the sun, in addition to the usual showers of stars. Y thanks to this calendar you can be prepared and do not miss any of these events to practice astronomical photography. By the way, if you need it, don’t forget to take a look at our practical article on how to get started in astrophotography and enjoy the new year.

Cover photo | Jongsun lee