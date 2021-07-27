These are the 11 biomes for Forza Horizon 5

While many associate the Forza series with a show focused on cars, don’t forget that when talking about Horizon, the focus is also on the various environments that are created to take immersion to the next level. Thus, Forza Horizon 5 plans to be Playground Games’ largest installment and most complex work yet. Is so The 11 different biomes that we can find while touring Mexico were recently detailed starting next November.

In a recent Xbox Wire post, some of the Playground Games members spoke about the reasons why Mexico was chosen as the venue for the new installment of the series. Here’s what Mike Brown, creative director of Forza Horizon for this studio, had to say about it:

“We knew from the start that we wanted this to be the biggest Forza Horizon ever. However, if we wanted to be the biggest, we felt that we also needed to offer the most diversity and contrast. Mexico is almost like the entire world in one country: snow-capped peaks, rainforests, epic canyons, beautiful beaches, ancient architecture, and modern cities. When you add the incredible culture of Mexico, the music, the art, the history, the people, there is no more exciting place for the Horizon Festival ”.

Regarding biomes, Will Tuttle, Editor-in-Chief of Xbox Wire, mentions that the map of Forza Horizon 5 is 1.5 times larger than the one seen in the previous game of the series, and these are the 11 locations that we can visit:

-Canyon

-Tropical coast

-Farms

-Arid hills

-Jungle

-Living desert

-Rock coast

-Sand desert

-Swamp

-Urban City of Guanajuato

-Volcano

And if that was not enough, each of these 11 areas will be in constant change through the different seasons. In this way, a jungle in the spring will have a series of unique elements compared to the same area, but in summer.

Forza Horizon 5 will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and day one to Game Pass on November 9, 2021. In related topics, these are the novelties of this game. In the same way, here you can see the new commercial for this title.

Via: Xbox

