The application of Xbox on PC is getting ready to receive a big update. After constant complaints from fans, Microsoft has finally listened to users, and in the future it will finally let us select the folder that one wishes to download games, and the mods will be easier to use.

According to Megan Spurr, Xbox Game Pass Community Leader, and Jason Beaumont, Managing Partner for Xbox Experiences, a new update for the Xbox PC app is on the way, which will solve problems related to the Microsoft Store, the restricted WindowsApps folder, and the inability to fully control where games are installed. Along with this, you will also be given greater access to the games to allow the use of mods.

This is what Beaumont mentioned about it:

“With great PC games like Back 4 Blood, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite on the first day with Game Pass, we wanted to give players more options to personalize their experience on the Xbox app. We will continue to share updates as we release additional features. ”

Unlike other platforms, such as Steam or Epic Games, Xbox on PC is more complicated when downloading games, since it is not easy to choose a destination folder. Hopefully this will change with the future update of this app. Although at the moment there is no clear date for these improvements, Xbox Insider program users will soon be able to enjoy these changes, and once the trial period is over, this will be available to the general public.

Editor’s Note:

It’s nice to see that Xbox is finally fixing the issues on PC. Its application on this platform, as well as the Microsoft Store, are usually below Steam and other digital stores, which are more user-friendly. With these changes, it seems that the company is finally catching up.

Via: Xbox