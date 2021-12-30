12/29/2021 On at 19:08 CET

EFE

The appearance of the omicron variant of coronavirus, together with the persistence of the previous delta variant, is producing a “tsunami of new cases”, warned this Wednesday the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who called for extreme social measures to stop infections.

The record numbers of infections, which are already close to one million daily cases, “They will continue to add pressure to health systems on the brink of collapse, with their workers already exhausted”, Tedros highlighted at a press conference.

Tedros stressed that given the rapid advance of the omicron variant attention should be paid not only to the campaign of vaccination, but also to “public health measures” that avoid saturating health networks and “can keep societies open and allow children to go to school.”

However, Tedros insisted on the need to be vaccinated against covid-19 and pointed out that “those not vaccinated have a greater risk of dying from the disease, whatever its variant.”

The head of the WHO recalled that in 2021 3.5 million have died from the pandemic, compared to the less than 2 million who died last year.

2022, the end?

Also, the year 2022 may mark “the end of the acute stage of the pandemic”, as highlighted by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Despite this, the leader asked that prevention continue in the face of the “double threat of the delta and omicron variants.”

The director of the organization for Health Emergencies, Mike Ryan, added in the same press conference that in the near future “it is difficult for the virus to be completely eliminated, but possibly will switch to a lower level broadcast pattern, causing occasional outbreaks in unvaccinated populations. “” We hope that this is the end, but certainly we are not there yet and there are still obstacles that we hope to overcome by achieving equality in the distribution of vaccines, “said the Irish expert.

Ryan established in this regard parallels between the current coronavirus and the 2009 H1N1 pandemic: “That virus is still with us, but it no longer causes the death and destruction of that year, because we have vaccinated the most vulnerable.”

Shorten quarantines

In addition, WHO recommends 14-day COVID-positive quarantines, although this period “can be shortened in various situations“This was highlighted by the experts after some countries, such as Spain, have begun to consider reducing this time in mild or asymptomatic cases.

“The priority is to contain the transmission, but We must find a balance so that it does not particularly affect societies and economies, “WHO epidemiologist Abdi Mahamud said at a press conference.

WHO Director for Health Emergencies Mike Ryan added that the incubation period covid (from contagion to the development of the first symptoms) is usually around between five and seven days, although some preliminary studies suggest that in the case of the omicron variant it could be less. “These are limited studies and may be targeting certain groups such as young people, so you have to be cautious with the results,” Ryan said.

In any case, he reiterated, “the health impact must be minimized, but also on the economy and society.”