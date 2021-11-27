The weirdest and most extreme diets of the famous

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Some celebrities were in charge of divulging meal plans surrounded by controversy. Many of them, due to their extreme level, can cause damage to the body.

Many celebrities post on their social networks or in interviews the methods they use to lose weight. Some do it in preparation for the role of a movie and others to publicize their slimming techniques. Nevertheless, it is common for celebrity diets to go to unhealthy extremes.

Although there are those who face it responsibly and with medical support, others disclose plans that do not have any scientific endorsement. A sudden change in body weight can lead to serious health problems.

In addition, it is common rebound effect, in which weight is lost, but then increases again. It’s about being cautious with the diets of celebrities and not believe everything that is published on the web.

Possible Effects on the Body of Celebrity Diets

The evidence indicates that losing weight is more efficient with a balanced diet, daily physical exercise and control of caloric intake. However, many people are swayed by the quick and miraculous weight loss promises offered by some celebrity diets.

Numerous alternative methods are circulating both on social media and on the internet that suggest instant weight loss and body detoxification. Actually, these plans have no scientific support whatsoever.

Proteins should represent between 20% and 30% of the daily intake, carbohydrates between 40% and 50%, while the remaining percentage is occupied by fats. By drastically modifying these numbers, something that the diets of celebrities indicate, physiological problems can be generated.

Diets miraculous that are offered through social networks, whether they are famous or not, do not usually have obvious scientific support.

Consequences of the most extreme celebrity diets

There are some expected and negative consequences of following the diets promoted by celebrities. Among them we find the following:

Rebound effect: you cannot sustain an extreme regimen for a long term. Therefore, after losing weight, it is likely to gain it again in a short time.

you cannot sustain an extreme regimen for a long term. Therefore, after losing weight, it is likely to gain it again in a short time. Tiredness: Lack of vitamins B and C causes constant tiredness, mood swings, and headaches.

Lack of vitamins B and C causes constant tiredness, mood swings, and headaches. Temperature: an imbalance of nutrients can lead to changes in body temperature.

an imbalance of nutrients can lead to changes in body temperature. Dehydration: This happens when the body loses more water than it takes in, leading to thirst, fatigue, and weakness, among other effects short term.

Digestive problems: the body’s work is affected when eating habits are intensely modified.

the body’s work is affected when eating habits are intensely modified. Anemia: It happens when there is a deficit of nutrients that contribute to the correct functioning of red blood cells and their production, as is the case with iron.

It happens when there is a deficit of nutrients that contribute to the correct functioning of red blood cells and their production, as is the case with iron. Cardiovascular problems: Although obesity is the most common cause of extra strain on the heart, there is evidence that severe weight fluctuation also causes cardiovascular drawbacks.

The weirdest celebrity diets

Some celebrities are preparing to play movie characters with rough modifications to their bodies. Sometimes this is due to a contractual or scripted commitment.

This is the case of actor Chris Evans, who had to undergo an intense regime to gain muscle mass in order to play the Captain America. Nevertheless, this process was monitored by a professional. Other celebrities are responsible for spreading extreme diets that can cause severe damage.

Karl Lagerfeld

The German fashion designer, who died in 2019, used a regimen that lost 36 kilograms in one year. In this case, it was a plan agreed upon with a doctor, who published the treatment in the book Karl Lagerfeld’s diet.

It is a routine based on the intake of protein supplements, vitamins, some boiled fruits and vegetables. What the designer couldn’t eradicate is soda.

Beyoncé

The diets of celebrities usually include extreme plans, one of the best known cases being that of the American singer Beyoncé. Assumed a 10- to 40-day regimen of lemonade with water, cayenne pepper, lemon and maple syrup or maple syrup.

This liquid diet can bring weight reduction, but accompanied by a lack of essential nutrients for the functioning of the body.

Shailene woodley

The actress of the saga Divergent became a benchmark of the clay method, in which half a tablespoon of this material is ingested daily. Its proponents suggest that clay generates detoxifying effects when mixed with other nutrients. It should be clarified that there is no scientific evidence in favor of this technique.

Kate middleton

Celebrity diets reached into British royalty. The Duchess of Cambridge used the diet Dukan after your first pregnancy, which is based on a high protein and low carbohydrate intake. It is possible that, at the beginning, weight loss may be appreciated, but the lack of other nutrients makes it unsustainable over time.

Adele

In 2017, the English singer occupied the main media portals for a physical change that involved a significant weight loss. It was based on diet Sirtfood, recognized for including foods such as parsley, apples, blueberries, green tea, kale and other citrus.

The structure of the plan indicates a daily consumption of 1000 calories for 3 days a week, while it is 1500 for the remaining 4. This is a considerably smaller number than the suggested by the medical community, which may imply a nutritional deficit in the medium term.

Gwyneth paltrow

Perhaps one of the most controversial cases is that of this American actress and singer. Paltrow is in charge of divulging extreme and dangerous methodssuch as coffee enemas and unpasteurized milk intake. Although these are very present practices on the web, they are not endorsed by the scientific community.

Coffee enemas offer a supposed detoxification of the body, but in addition to the lack of medical endorsement, it is a complex technique to apply at home. It is very likely that the intestine will be irritated and even perforations in the rectum. As for raw milk, it is the cause of serious infections.

Chris pratt

The actor of Guardians of the Galaxy applied the method known as daniel fast. Is about eat only fruits, vegetables, and unleavened bread for a period of 3 weeks.

In addition, it is accompanied by meditation, prayer and fasting, which suggests a technique more related to a spiritual therapy than a nutritional plan.

Jack dorsey

The co-founder and CEO of Twitter disclosed a technique surrounded by controversies and opinions of all kinds: intermittent fasting. In the case of the employer, eat food only once a day, at dinner time, where he consumes protein, vegetables, and a dessert.

During the weekend he does full fasts until Sunday night, when he drinks bone broth. Although this regimen has many variations, Dorsey was widely criticized for spreading it and accused of promoting an eating disorder.

Intermittent fasting has different application modalities. Each person should consult with a nutritionist to determine what is best for them.

The diets of the famous Christian Bale and Joaquin Phoenix

In both cases, the actors went on extreme diets geared towards upcoming movie roles. Bale lost 28 kilos in 4 months to play his character in The Machinist. For that, he based his diet on apples and a can of tuna a day.

As for Phoenix, his role in the Joker He demanded that he lose 20 kilos, for which he only consumed lettuce, green bean and apple. However, he clarified that he did it under medical supervision.

Celebrity diets don’t have the last word

Having a diet promoted by someone famous it does not mean that it is good or that it has real results. We must sift the information from the web and other media to obtain reliable scientific data.

Consult a nutritionist or doctor if you have questions. Don’t start eating guidelines based only on what you’ve heard an actor or singer say.

