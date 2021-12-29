When we talk about losing body fat, the most normal thing is to always go for it easy wayThat is, why take 6 months to lose all possible body fat if we can do it in 4 months?

So far, so good, it is logical, we always seek to be the most efficient possible; the time is gold. The problem arises when we damage our health, our pocketbook, and our expectations for it.

We look for miracle diets, supplements that have no evidence that they work, fat burning workout routines. A without sense.

When asked if mercadona infusions work or not … yes and no, it depends on how you approach.

Why could they work?

One of the most important psychological barriers when it comes to continuing to lose body fat is the high level of hedonism for food, especially ultra-processed food.

These types of infusions can be good because they make people consume liquids that are palatable, which give taste and olfactory pleasure, and are not food. That calm a little hedonic desire; teaches that palatability can be obtained from products other than food.





The hungry It is not only that feeling of not having food, it goes much further. Are physiological adaptations in appetite, in sensitivity to reward, energy expenditure, etc. It can be seen as a learned process and not as something quantitative.

Why don’t they work?

There is no such thing as the famous “fat burning” effect, there is nothing that by itself, makes you lose body fat. Normally, when advertising these types of products, they are usually promoted together with physical exercise, good nutrition and rest, attributing all the results to the product.

Obviously, if we do everything mentioned above, there will be a loss of body fat (as long as there is a hypocaloric diet), but it will not be thanks to the product, but to everything we do in our day to day.

Conclusions.

If you are going to buy the product, it is to calm a probable oral anxiety or because you like the taste, not because it will help you lose body fat directly.

