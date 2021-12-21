Psoriasis and quality of life: For a long time, the psoriasis it was forgotten. It was considered a disease that only had repercussions on the skin. But today, it is known that it is a condition linked to others such as arthritis, obesity, overweight and cardiovascular disease, assured Ivonne Arellano Mendoza, Head of the Department of Dermatology at the Eduardo Liceaga General Hospital of Mexico.

Clinical types

The typical primary lesion of psoriasis is an erythro-squamous plaque as a clinical correlate of inflammation and hyperkeratosis, respectively. Approximately 2-thirds of patients present with manifestations of itching.

In general, psoriasis is a chronic disease with disease-free periods and highly variable onset and duration exacerbations.

The most common clinical type, affecting 80-90% of patients, is psoriasis vulgaris or plaque-type psoriasis. The sites most frequently affected by plaques are the scalp. The extensor surfaces of the elbows and knees, the sacral region, and the perianal region.

In children, the distribution of lesions in the facial, genital and anal regions is frequent. Lesions can last for months and even years, and in successive outbreaks they spread to the chest and extremities.

Psoriasis quality of life: Psoriasis is genetically linked to being overweight and obese

Arellano Mendoza explained that psoriasis is a multifactorial disease, characterized in the skin by reddened erythematous-squamous plaques. Which predominate in bone protrusions and scalp.

The doctor pointed out that this condition comes in three variants: mild, moderate and severe. Treatment ranges from the implementation of topical, topical-systemic and in severe cases highly specialized treatment is prescribed.

He stressed that psoriasis is genetically linked to being overweight and obese. According to the results of a study on the human genome project, on the link between skin and systemic diseases.

In addition, he pointed out the importance of asking people with pathologies their needs, so that once they are known, all the actors of the health system get to work around them, which implies a multidisciplinary collaboration. “We must ensure that the person with the disease is properly cared for”

There are various triggers for this disease

He said that there are various triggers for this disease such as stress, microorganisms in the environment, drugs and smoking, the latter directly linked to cardiovascular disease.

The Head of the Department of Dermatology of the HGM commented that in Mexico, around 2.5 million people suffer from psoriasis, of them, 25 to 30 percent are of a moderate type; 70 to 75 percent, mild, and 25 to 30 percent moderate-severe.

“Currently psoriasis extends beyond the skin and dermatologists take care of skin lesions, so a multidisciplinary approach is essential, treating these risk factors and establishing consultations with internists, rheumatologists, endocrinologists so that they can correct all this that is fundamental in these patients. “

