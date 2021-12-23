The value of Mexican entertainment and media will grow

The world of entertainment and the media Mexicans show a promising future in terms of income.

The media They have demonstrated their importance for the Mexican consumer, who even in times of pandemic chose to increase their time spent in them. Unfortunately for this industry, new media such as streaming platforms and the networks social They have proven to be the future of content, which is why television tends to have a relatively larger audience in terms of age.

According to the graph of Statista where shows the mean time of television consumption in Mexico During 2020 in its second trimester by age group, viewers between 4 and 12 years old watched this medium for 334 minutes, 13 and 18 year olds watched 325 minutes, 19 to 29 years old 324 minutes, 20 to 44 years old during 347 minutes and 45 years or older for 400 minutes.

While the television consumption is still considerably high and relevant for the Mexican population, leaders in this industry know the importance that these new digital media have generated in recent years, especially in recent years with the arrival of the pandemic.

During times of pandemic, the consumption of platforms such as digital media and streaming platforms had considerable growth; according to the study of Digital 2021 carried out by a joint work by We Are Social and Hootsuite, it was shown that currently 60 percent of the world’s population already has internet access, with the result that 53 percent of people are already present on social networks .

This is why channels and programs televisions They have chosen to gradually integrate into the digital channels that are causing a stir today, such as social networks, including Facebook and Twitter.

Although some people might consider the content television As unsuitable for social networks due to the limitation that their contents represent, they have shown considerable importance on the part of users, who even choose to praise some characters of these programs on social networks.

An example of this we have with a program that is gaining importance on Facebook thanks to its strategies that have allowed it to capture the attention of digital consumers with the constant creation of small clips that happen within the program, MasterChef, from which numerous memes have come that have prevailed in social networks. In the same way, the Ventaneando program has achieved its positioning in the networks with the growth of some of its characters, such as “Pedrito Sola”, which has managed to belong to the digital conversation with its iconic moments, whether they are in its favor or against you.

Leaving aside these characters, other types of programs such as “La rosa de Guadalupe” have gained relevance in the digital world with their iconic clips that are shared thousands of times on social networks, which manage to cause some controversy (and sometimes laughs) on users.

Similarly, Mexican media They have demonstrated their importance in the sporting arena, broadcasting matches of “national relevance” with other iconic characters who have managed to gain the trust of viewers and, consequently, their loyalty to these media.

The Mexican media They have demonstrated their importance for the consumer, causing them to choose to move to social networks.