In that sense, he affirmed that the United States has other “tools” to stop the pandemic, such as booster vaccines or treatments with monoclonal antibodies.

“We can stop the spread of the virus without having to follow that path by closing our economy,” said Zients, who recalled that at least 82% of people in the US have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We must use the tools we have and get more people to get vaccinated to keep people protected without going backwards in any way. This is under our control,” said the official.

However, Zients stressed that these kinds of decisions are made in the US at the local level.

The infections are rebounding in the United States, which this week celebrates Thanksgiving, the date on which more trips are registered in the country.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, USA, the country most affected by the coronavirus in the world, it registers more than 47.8 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic and more than 772,000 deaths.