That Michael C. Hall (Six feet underground) was coming back as our favorite serial killer in Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021) was a no-brainer from the same project. On the other hand, the presence of his son, Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott), who was only a plug in five seasons of Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013), as one of the main characters it has been a wise decision that has provided quite interesting tribulations for the protagonist and, well, for the adolescent himself, of course.

But theirs aren’t the only familiar faces we see throughout the miniseries; and we do not mean to refer to the stock photos as those of the podcast by Molly Park (Jamie Chung). That an imaginary Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) replaces her father, Harry (James Remar), as the interlocutor in Dexter’s thoughts is also a pleasure.

Just like meeting two unexpected cameos in two chapters: the first, during “Runaway” (1×05); and the second, in a few seconds of “Skin of Her Teeth” (1×07).

An old friend peeks out in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Showtime

When Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) travels to New York with the podcaster Molly Park (Jamie Chang) to find the late Matt Caldwell (Steve M. Robertson) in the hotel where they suppose he is staying, takes the opportunity to attend a conference on missing persons in which one of the speakers is none other than our dear Angel Batista (David zayas), formerly a Miami homicide detective and now, Captain. At the microphone, he talks about how to find connections between different homicides to uncover serial killers.

East latin american charismatic, personable and honest —To the point that it causes real intimate and professional problems— rises in Dexter to sergeant when James Doakes (Eric King) is assassinated by Lila Tournay (Jaime Murray) to protect the protagonist in “The British Invasion” (2×12); and later, a lieutenant for Debra Morgan’s nervous breakdown after shooting Maria LaGuerta (Luna Lauren Vélez) for the same thing in “Surprise, Motherfucker!” (7×12). And he fulfills one of his biggest dreams by opening a restaurant in season seven.

He divorces his first wife, Nina (Angela Alvarado), dates detective Barbara Gianna (Kristin Datóbil), marries LaGuerta, and they break up later. And in Dexter: New Blood, after flirting with the Iron Lake Police Chief, tells her listen to your instincts about the young women who disappear in the area, and it is remembered the crimes of the Trinity Killer, solved by Debra Morgan, who allegedly died along with her fake brother, so little harrison he was left alone. And this name lights the lightbulb for Angela Bishop.

Dexter Morgan’s Most Remembered Antagonist

Showtime

Harrison Morgan confesses to his father that he has not forgotten the horror of the death of Rita (Julie Benz), the final victim of one of the biggest serial killers in the country: Arthur Mitchell (John lithgow), said Trinity Killer, that he took revenge on Dexter Morgan for deceiving him with his false friendship and their mutual understanding to kill him. Her son was just a baby then, and she found him covered in blood in the gruesome spectacle of the family bathroom, with the livid corpse of his poor mother in the bathtub, in the episode “The Getaway” (4×12).

A horrible experience and not unlike the one that traumatized his father and made him the way he is. A shared darkness because of the one who was chased by Special Agent Frank Lundy (Keith Carradine) throughout the fourth season of Dexter, following his cycle of the supposed three murders – a quartet, actually – to which he owes his nickname. And, as Harrison talks about it, several flashbacks they take us back to that crimson bath, and show us a new subjective and contrapic close-up with the face of Arthur Mitchell, who tells him that his father will arrive shortly.